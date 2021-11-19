OPPO Store: all about the brand’s official e-commerce

There are great news for all fans of the Chinese brand: OPPO Italy launched today OPPO Store, its own online sales platform. And what better way to celebrate than with a variety of offers and promotions? The answer is obvious!

OPPO Store is the official shop of the brand: here are all the details and the first offers

After a year full of successes and important goals, such as the most recent achievement of 2 million smartphones sold in Italy, the brand chooses to further strengthen its presence on the Italian scene and its proximity to all consumers by launching OPPO Store.

“We are extremely proud to present OPPO Store and OPPO Community in Italy, two new services that aim to make the user experience even richer and more personalized. This announcement represents an important milestone for us, testifying once again the centrality of the final consumer in our daily work. To celebrate the arrival of our new e-commerce and to make our technology accessible to anyone, we have decided to offer a week full of advantageous initiatives on the products of our ecosystem “, comments Isabella Lazzini, Chief Marketing Officer OPPO Italia.

The official e-commerce therefore represents a space available for all users where they can buy the products of the OPPO ecosystem with a simple click and receive them directly at home. Also, starting from today until November 28th all those who buy on the OPPO Store will be able to take advantage of discounts of up to 50% on a wide range of products, from premium and mid-range smartphones to audio and wearable accessories.

For example, Reno 6 Pro is available for the price of € 729 while the standard model is proposed a € 429. Find X3 Pro drops to the price of € 849, Find X3 Neo is available at € 529 while the small Find X3 Lite can be purchased at € 299. Obviously this is just a selection of products: for all the discounts take a look at the official store (you can find it here).

Starting today, all lovers of the brand and technology in general can join the new one OPPO Community (you can find it here), a virtual meeting space, conveniently accessible from the desktop, to stay up to date on news, discover all the potential of the devices, ask for advice and have access to exclusive content and promotions.

Before I leave you, for users looking for offers for the Black Friday, we point out a series of active discounts on Amazon to celebrate the beginning of the promotional period dedicated to Black Friday.

Are you still hungry for discounts in OPPO sauce (and not only)? Then below you will find all the offers in real time directly from our Telegram GizDeals channel, together with the button to subscribe (so as not to miss any opportunity).

