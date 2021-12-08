OPPO, the unique feature of the latest flagship smartphone

Primus inter pares. Any flagship smartphone of any brand, large or medium, has a more unique than rare peculiarity, which makes it different from its peers. Cutting-edge technology, the latest chipset (despite the semiconductor crisis), new specs or features. OPPO is no exception.

The Chinese consumer electronics company, based in Dongguan, which produces smartphones but also audio devices, power bank, media players and other electronic products is working on its new flagship smartphone to be launched in the near future, which will set it apart from others in the same range.

The confirmation right on the account Twitter official of the Chinese smartphone manufacturer. Who shared a short video teaser of a new and interesting device.

OPPO retractable camera: what is known so far

Although the name of the smartphone is still unknown, the video focuses mainly on the module of the rear camera, retractable. The Asian company, which just this year is celebrating its 20 years since its trademark registration (in 2001, three years after its market launch), simply calls this feature the “OPPO Retractable Camera”, which it claims is a camera technology. self-developed.

READ ALSO >>> Whatsapp converts: the vowels become small response clips on Facebook

Watching the video, you notice a large image sensor being lifted out of its camera module housing. In the tweet, the company called the pop-ups annoying and shared this demonstration video for a camera that can be raised and retracted. Precisely.

READ ALSO >>> Google, steering on Pixel 6: a necessary update. Here because

Unlike the pop-up modules that lift vertically, this sensor of OPPO it’s even more original, because it stretches horizontally, and it’s also housed on a mechanized system that likely works when the user activates a particular shooting mode in the camera application. However, it could activate as soon as the camera app is opened due to its retracted shape, simply making the device slimmer overall.

OPPO has to stay very far ahead with the development of its flagship smartphone, because the Chinese company even showed the durability of this module, with a drop test while the sensor was extended. Not only. You can also see some water being sprayed on the device when the sensor is lifted. According to gizmochina “it could be an effort to quell any questions that may arise about its practicality in terms of design – it is read – according to our hypothesis, the functionality of the retractable camera system could also extend to offering better optical / hybrid zoom capabilities to the image sensor“.

Everything is valid in the presence of rumors, too early to say, since OPPO with the video shown says so much yes but not everything, on this technology in particular. The only feedback is that everything will be revealed during the event INNO WORLD 2021, scheduled for December 14, 2021. It is just around the corner.