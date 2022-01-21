OPPO thinks about a future without batteries with the Zero-Power Communication project

In the future, IoT devices will be able to draw energy directly from Bluetooth, Wi-Fi and cell phone signals, ensuring improved performance and functionality, including smaller size, longer life and lower costs. Electronic tags are applied to locate objects without the need to replace or recharge the chip battery and any endangered migratory birds will be equipped with long-distance tracking devices, leading to a clear decrease in the number of batteries used. These are the futuristic scenarios illustrated in OPPO’s “Zero-Power Communication” project. We explain what it is.

OPPO Zero-Power Communication: a unique project for the future

We know well how i electronic devices laptops use batteries as their sole power source. The technology that concerns the batteries has grown a lot over the years, making great progress, even if today it still presents problems as regards the overall size, production costs, duration, ease of use and also respect for the environment..

Here then is that Zero-Power Communication technology that OPPO is thinking for the future allows eliminate dependence on batteries, capturing radio frequency energy from the environment e generating a new power source, with the possibility of obtaining highly compact, efficient and low-cost devices. Such structures are capable of bring benefits to different areas and sectors: the commercial one, which includes warehouses, logistics and agriculture systems; that of wearable devices, smart homes and other cutting-edge consumer fields.

“In moving from the first to the fourth generation of mobile communications technologies, the telecommunications industry has gone through four technological leaps: from analog to digital, to data and finally to broadband. Each of these advances was designed to deliver speed. However, in the next decade, looking at 5G technology and beyond, we no longer believe that data transmission will be seen as a major driver in telecommunications technology, but we are convinced that technology should evolve to offer greater convenience. and represent sustainable value for society. Zero-Power Communication technology offers consumer electronics manufacturers a means of removing batteries from their products, reducing costs and environmental impact in the process. As such, Zero- Power Communication represents one of our main focus areas as we move towards the B5G / 6G generation “, says Henry Tang, OPPO’s Chief 5G Scientist.

OPPO Zero-Power Communication: how does it work?

We know that passive communication technology already exists today in radio frequency identification (RFID) technology, current technology faces several problems, such as short communication distances, low efficiency and small system capacity. It presents us with significant challenges when applying RFID technology to specific or complex applications, such as low-cost, high-capacity industrial sensor networks, logistics and warehouse, low-cost, low-power smart homes, and wearable technology.

Unlike the traditional method, i Zero-Power devices can collect environmental radio signals broadcast from sources such as TV towers, FM radio towers, base stations, and Wi-Fi access points (APs), using them as a power source. After harvesting the energy from existing radio waves, the device can modulate ambient radio signals with its own information and transmit these signals outward in a process known as back broadcast communication. When designing Zero-Power communication networks, consider the coexistence of these networks with existing 4G / 5G systems, as well as unlicensed and licensed bands.

Zero-Power Communication systems can be built in a context that uses cellular communications, sidelink communications, or both in a hybrid manner. Cellular based Zero-Power Communication systems are better suited to support applications of industrial sensor networks such as those where devices need to be deployed in harsh environments, where the number of devices in a large network, or where the deployment and maintenance costs of using traditional active devices are high. The sidelink-based approach, on the other hand, is more suitable to low-cost, short-range communications, such as wearable devices or smart home devices, which can also be used to process the data they receive. A hybrid approach that uses both cellular and sidelink communication methods will allow developers to unlock more applications, using Zero-Power Communication systems.

OPPO has already built its own Zero-Power system

OPPO already has successfully built its own Zero-Power Communication system and demonstrated its feasibility for future communication networks. In addition to its own innovation, the company is also implementing an initiative aimed at promote the Zero-Power Communication standard, with research projects at 3GPP and presenting their results at industry conferences such as FuTURE and ICCC.

In September 2021, on the occasion of the IMT-2030 6G Vision workshop, OPPO organized a Zero-Power Communication Forum, inviting academic and industrial organizations to discuss applications, technical requirements and key technologies in Zero-Power Communication. While the industry is moving towards 6G technology, OPPO claims that Zero-Power communication will work with other core technologies, such as Reconfigurable Intelligent Surfaces, Symbiotic Radio, Non-Orthogonal Multiple Access (NOMA) and artificial intelligence, to exploit the full potential of 6G.

Prior to the Zero-Power Communication White Paper, OPPO also published the 6G AI-Cube Intelligent Networking White Paper in its continuous search for cutting-edge communication technologies. In line with the brand’s mission “Technology for mankind, kindness for the world“, OPPO aims to release the technology of commercial communication Zero-Power within the next 3-5 years, while continuing to build smarter, cheaper and greener communication systems.