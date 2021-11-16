Oppo, today you pay half the top-of-the-range smartphone

In recent years, the smartphone market has changed slightly and some companies have conquered more and more space. One of these is Oppo which with its devices with excellent performance and competitive prices has managed to grab a small slice of the market that grows year after year. And very often his smartphones are also in offered on Amazon. As it happens today with the Oppo Reno4 Z.









For it mid-range Chinese smartphone it is one of lowest prices ever on the e-commerce site. With one 40% discount on the recommended price, the Oppo Reno4 Z costs 239 €. A very interesting price for a smartphone that has a good technical data sheet: on board we find 8GB of RAM and four rear cameras. Not to mention the super-fast recharge that allows you to have 100% autonomy in less than an hour. Furthermore, there is also the possibility to buy it in installments at zero interest with the service offered by Cofidis and which can be activated during the check-out phase.

Oppo Reno4 Z: technical data and features

The technical sheet ofOppo Reno4 Z it is the typical one of a mid-range smartphone: no component that stands out for its very high performance, but which on the whole guarantee more than optimal performance. On board we find a processor MediaTek Dimensity 800 (5G compatible) supported by 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal memory (not expandable). The screen is 6.57 “with FullHD resolution and the ability to set the refresh-rate of the screen up to 120Hz.

In the back there is a quadruple camera with 48 Megapixel main sensor, supported by an 8 Megapixel wide angle lens and 2 2 megapixel cameras for macro shots. On the front, however, we find two cameras that allow you to take selfies in any situation. The photographic sector is also supported by artificial intelligence algorithms that allow you to record videos of excellent quality even at night thanks to the Ultra Night Video technology.

There battery is 4000mAh and allows you to get to the end of the day without too many worries. Thanks to the fast recharge you can have 50% of autonomy in just 30 minutes.

Oppo Reno4 Z on offer: how much does it cost

L’Oppo Reno4 Z is in offered at the lowest price ever on Amazon. You can buy it mid-range Chinese smartphone at € 239, discounted price of 40% compared to the recommended one (you save 170 €). The smartphone is not sold directly by Amazon, but by a third party viewer who has still had good reviews in recent months. The device doesn’t even benefit from Amazon shipping and usually arrives within 3-4 days. However, as with all purchases made for Christmas, the return period is extended until January 31, 2022.

