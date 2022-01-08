OPPO unveils an incredible offer for the Reno6 series: all the details

If you are looking around in search of an incredible offer to buy OPPO Reno6 5G or OPPO Reno6 Pro, the hi-tech giant reveals two days of discounts not to be missed to buy one of the two aforementioned devices. In fact, in the days of8 and 9 January, on OPPO Store, you can buy OPPO Reno6 Pro a 699.99 euros with in tribute the OPPO Enco Free 2 wireless headphones, or the OPPO Reno6 5G in discount at € 399.99 instead of 499.99 euros.

The OPPO Reno6 series is on offer at incredible prices

OPPO Reno6 features a 6.43-inch AMOLED display at Full HD + resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels with 90 Hz refresh rate and Gorilla Glass 5, MediaTek Dimensity 900 processor with 8 GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 128 GB of internal UFS space 2.1, triple rear camera with 64MP main sensor, 8MP ultra wide angle sensor and 2MP macro sensor, 5G SA / NSA connectivity, 4300mAh battery with 65W SuperVOOC fast charge and Android 11 with the ColorOS 11.3.

Coming to OPPO Reno6 Pro, however, the smartphone enjoys a larger 6.55-inch AMOLED type display with Full HD + resolution and 90 Hz refresh rate, Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 processor coupled to 12 GB of LPDDR4x RAM, 256 GB of internal space UFS 3.1 type, quad camera with 50MP main sensor (with OIS), 16MP ultra wide angle sensor, 13MP telephoto and 2MP macro lens, 5G SA / NSA connectivity, 5000mAh battery with SuperVOOC fast charging 65 W and Android 11 with ColorOS 11.3.

If interested in the offer, you can purchase the aforementioned OPPO smartphones by clicking the link at the bottom of the news.

