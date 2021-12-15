Oppo unveils its foldable smartphone. It is more compact and the fold is almost invisible

Listen to the audio version of the article

It’s called Oppo Find N is a double screen folding smartphone with the traditional external one and an internal one that folds. It was unveiled today on the second day of Oppo’s Hymn Day, the event during which the Chinese brand launches products and technologies. It is reminiscent of the Samsung Galaxy Z, Huawei Mate X2 and Xiaomi Mi MIX Fold in design but is more compact. It means that you go from a 7.1-inch internal display to a 5.49-inch external display. You open it to play, read or watch videos while closed it is a normal smartphone. The gem is the fold that almost seems to disappear.

The question of the fold

Four years of research and development and six generations of prototypes. The crease, they write, is up to 80% less noticeable than other devices. The videos and images seem to confirm this but it will be necessary to have it in your hands to verify this small but not irrelevant incremental innovation. The crease in the center is from an aesthetic point of view one of the main stomach aches of this type of product. The display includes a 0.03mm layer of Flexion UTG (ultra-thin glass), compared to 0.6mm for normal smartphone glass. As for resistance, Oppo’s engineers state that the ability to be folded exceeds 200,000 times while maintaining an overall crease-free folding experience.

How it’s done

Oppo Find N uses a 3D-curved design on both outer edges of the device for the first time on a foldable phone. The features are top of the range, it means in the case of a foldable Snapdragon 888 mobile platform, along with 12 GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 512 GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The maxi battery is 4,500 mAh and the photographic sector provides a triple camera for high quality photos and videos. It includes a 50MP Sony IMX 766 main sensor, a 16MP ultra-wide lens and a 13MP telephoto lens.

What does it do different

It seems all in line with what others are doing. In particular, in the viewfinder there is the Galaxy Z which to date is the best “foldable” on the market. The hinged and spring structure allows the device to remain balanced when opened at an angle between 50 ° and 120 ° degrees. Furthermore, the Oppo Find N uses a 3D-curved design on both outer edges of the device for the first time on a foldable phone which should improve the user experience.

As we saw in the presentation, when you open the phone, the content is streamed from the external screen to the main internal display. And when folding the device, the user can swipe up on the cover to continue using the same function on the external display. The impression is that the manufacturer has focused on a smartphone that wants to remain a smartphone in essence, giving equal importance to the closed and open screen experience. In this sense it will be crucial to understand the price. Oppo Find N will be available starting December 23 in China starting. It will later also arrive in Italy, probably in the first months of 2022.