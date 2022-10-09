Opportunistic phenomenon or useful step for the LGBTQ+ cause?

Britain’s Harry Styles plays with gender norms, plays a gay cop… and remains vague about his sexuality. For some, a welcome participation in the deconstruction of masculinity. For others, it’s reclaiming LGBTQIA+ codes for the sole purpose of capturing an audience.

“The New King of Pop”, “The Most Wanted Man in the World”… Since he broke free from boy band One Direction, magazines around the world have been vying with superlatives to praise the Briton t. It is true that his last album, Harry’s House, prances at the top of the charts, and that all summer, his single As It Was ranked first on major streaming platforms. But if the 28-year-old singer has caused a lot of ink to flow, it’s also for his subversive looks: he appears here and there in a dress, in a tutu, or dressed in pink fur, nails colored with varnish…

So much so that the media have erected him as a “gender-fluid” icon (“fluctuating genre”) and salute the way in which he breaks standards with glitter. Except that on Twitter, Harry Styles is also very regularly among the most quoted personalities because he is accused of “queerbaiting” (“queer bait”): clearly, he would voluntarily maintain the vagueness of his sexual orientations, in order to capture an LGBT + audience, while making sure to keep a more conservative heterosexual audience.

A marketing strategy, therefore, which “capitalizes on the emotions of a target audience to sell them an image, content, with false promises of representativeness”, detail Aline and Cédric, co-founders of the Instagram Paint media, followed by more than 115,000 Internet users, and which echoes queer issues. A strategy that is practiced as much by celebrities as by creators of films and series.

In 2021, the music video of American singer Billie Eilish, LostCause, had sparked an uproar on social networks: we see the young pop icon performing with her friends in a very close and very sensual way. The problem? “This can contribute to the erasure of couples of lesbian and bisexual women because they are portrayed as mere reservoirs of fantasies for heterosexual men”, explains Déborah Gay, lecturer in information and communication sciences at the University of Toulouse II and author of a thesis on the representation of queer characters in series.

For Flora Bolter, co-director of the LGBTI+ observatory of the Jean-Jaurès Foundation, queerbaiting always risks “to produce gratuitous references, and ultimately not very authentic representations”. Recently, the character of Will in the Netflix series Stranger Things created controversy: for several seasons, the writers had implied that he was gay, and the fans were impatiently waiting for this to be confirmed… Except that it was never made explicit. New wave of accusations of opportunism on social networks.

And Harry Styles? Since he maintains ambiguity around his sexual orientation – his only relationships known to the general public are with women – he is suspected of unduly reappropriating queer codes, especially in his outfits and makeup. He maintains that he does not want to put a label on his sexuality, nor express himself on his sentimental life.

“[La personnalité qui fait du queerbaiting] hasn’t known any of our struggles and lives in his privileged bubble. Once the show is over, she returns to her straight life, free from discrimination. Aline and Cédric, from Paint.

However, in a recent interview with the magazine Rolling Stones, questioned about his role as a gay policeman in My Policeman, the new film by Michael Grandage (release scheduled for November 4 on Amazon Prime Video), he did not hesitate to give his opinion on the representation of homosexuals on screen: “A lot of gay scenes in movies are very raw, I find that it lacks tenderness…” It was enough to put a coin back in the machine: his detractors screamed scandal, arguing that he had no legitimacy to speak on this subject, not being himself identified as gay.

Do accusations of queerbaiting come with specific demands? “There is no constructed claim, suggests Flora Bolter. It is rather the expression of a fed up. » Aline and Cédric support and clarify: “Queerbaiting reflects the disappointment of learning that a personality that appeared to be one of us was not. This personality has known none of our struggles and lives in his privileged bubble. Once the show is over, she returns to her straight life, free from discrimination. » According to them, denouncing this kind of attitude allows, on the contrary, to value the stars who have had the courage to come out.

“It is almost impossible to say, with certainty, whether or not individuals are queerbaiting.” Déborah Gay, researcher

Still, all of this is based on subjectivity, everyone being free to interpret whether there is a marketing strategy or not. For lecturer Déborah Gay, “The danger of accusations of queerbaiting is to force people to ‘out’ themselves (declare their sexual orientation), without them wanting to do so, or feeling ready to do so”. For the latter, if it is quite easy to judge the calculated positioning of “Fictions, majors, or corporations, it is almost impossible to say, with certainty, whether individuals are queerbaiting or not”. Same story for Flora Bolter, who warns of the risk of “fight against a normativity by another normativity”.

Just like Harry Styles, the young actor of the series Stranger Things, Noah Schnapp refuses to define his sexual orientation. A practice that they both consider outdated. Harry Styles still claimed it in his interview with Rolling Stones : “Everyone, myself included, goes their own way to understand their sexuality and seek to be more comfortable with it. » Does queerbaiting reveal a generational conflict over how sexual minorities wish to express themselves and be represented? On the one hand, the younger generation, Noah and Harry in the lead, refuses to be given a definitive label and willingly advocates fluidity. On the other hand, older people, who fought hard for the recognition of their rights, demand clear and explicit representations.

“You have the right to be a heterosexual man and to deconstruct the norms.” Déborah Gay, researcher

However, “these celebrities don’t have to be queer to convey a message of inclusion and tolerance” supports Deborah Gay. Who adds that we must not confuse gender expression (woman, man, trans, etc.) and sexual identity (hetero, gay, bi, etc.). And if, historically, LGBT+ people have contributed a lot, and still contribute, to advancing the deconstruction of gender stereotypes, they no longer have a monopoly on it: “We have the right to be a heterosexual man and to deconstruct the norms. » In short: to no longer conform to virile (even virilistic) clichés of masculinity.

As Harry Styles ? For the creators of the Instagram Paint account, the young man brilliantly defends the LGBT+ cause, and the accusations of queerbaiting against him are not justified: “Artists like him, who are ready to talk about these themes and make their concerts warm and caring places for everyone, we applaud them. We would like more! » In the meantime, the debate on queerbaiting has not finished agitating social networks. And although it may be perceived by some Gen Z internet users as futile and anachronistic, it seems to reflect a new trend in the cultural industry: looking queer today can pay off.

