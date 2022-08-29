Opposition addresses 2024 election issue

Santo Domingo, DR.

The president of the Dominican Revolutionary Party (PRD), Miguel Vargas Maldonado, affirmed during a tour of San Cristóbal that his party will define its presidential candidacy in November of this year.

While the president of the People’s Force, Leonel Fernández, said in Azua that he has his sights set on that political organization winning the 2024 elections in the first round.

In the case of the white party, Vargas made the announcement by leading a tour this weekend through Santo Domingo Este and San Cristóbal.

He confirmed that they are focused on strengthening the PRD and bringing their own candidates at different levels for the next elections.

“Whoever comes to talk about alliances, tell him to go to another place, that we are working to bring our own candidacies to all levels,” he emphasized.

“This is not the time to talk about alliances. The clamor of the PRD is that we carry our own candidacies in the congressional, municipal and presidential spheres,” added Vargas. “We saw the sample of colleagues who have been working for their candidacies and that is essential for the important positioning of the PRD in 2024,” he continued.

Vargas also pointed out: “It is important that we have a clear discourse on the PRD’s position of its own candidacies at all levels.”

“In November we will have the presidential candidacy,” confirmed Vargas.

While the restructured leadership of the PRD in San Cristóbal was sworn in.

The People’s Force

“I already have my sights set on winning in the first round,” Fernández said in a meeting with productive sectors of the Azua society, to whom he told them that the People’s Force is already being structured around the electoral precincts, to guarantee the mobility of the electorate.

In addition, he highlighted the constant growth registered by the People’s Force.

The political leader pointed out that, when the goal of two million Dominicans registered in the register deposited in the Central Electoral Board is completed, the polls that are carried out will not place him with less than 40%.

“With a 40 percent voter intention one year before the elections, you already know what is going to happen, there will be a massive migration of other parties to the People’s Force,” ex-president Fernández proclaimed while leading an act in Azua.

Voters

Election basis.

The president of the FP stressed that, to ensure the victory of this party, “we have to reconquer the electoral social base of support, and that electoral base, that historical strength of ours, is two million citizens. So we already have the first million”.

Census.

“We have added 217 thousand; that is, it is already one million two hundred and seventeen thousand”, said Leonel.