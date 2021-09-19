opposition groups against crypto legislation By CoinTelegraph



The anti-Bitcoin resistance in El Salvador: opposition groups against crypto legislation



2021 will likely go down in history as one of the most exciting years for (BTC), considering its recent adoption by mainstream billionaires and institutions, not to mention El Salvador’s law that made it legal tender.

In the case of El Salvador, it almost seems like the whole world is watching this experiment waiting to find out whether it will be a success or a complete failure for the Central American nation.

With the official implementation of Bitcoin as legal tender in El Salvador on September 7, a wave of protests against the move in the country has raised suspicion and uncertainty about how the new law will be enforced.

