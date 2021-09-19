opposition groups against crypto legislation By CoinTelegraph

by
Loading...
Advertisements


The anti-Bitcoin resistance in El Salvador: opposition groups against crypto legislation

2021 will likely go down in history as one of the most exciting years for (BTC), considering its recent adoption by mainstream billionaires and institutions, not to mention El Salvador’s law that made it legal tender.

In the case of El Salvador, it almost seems like the whole world is watching this experiment waiting to find out whether it will be a success or a complete failure for the Central American nation.

With the official implementation of Bitcoin as legal tender in El Salvador on September 7, a wave of protests against the move in the country has raised suspicion and uncertainty about how the new law will be enforced.

Read the full text on Cointelegraph

Loading...
Advertisements
Responsibility: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy / sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

Loading...
Advertisements

Leave a Comment

© 2021 D1SoftBall News | All Rights Reserved.