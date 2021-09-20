opposition groups against crypto legislation

2021 will likely go down in history as one of the most exciting years for Bitcoin (BTC), considering its recent adoption by mainstream billionaires and institutions, not to mention El Salvador’s law that made it legal tender.

In the case of El Salvador, it almost seems like the whole world is watching this experiment waiting to find out whether it will be a success or a complete failure for the Central American nation.

With the official implementation of Bitcoin as legal tender in El Salvador on September 7, a wave of protests against the move in the country has raised suspicion and uncertainty about how the new law will be enforced.

From the arrest of citizens criticizing the Salvadoran government for the new legislation, to the large number of people across the country protesting the legal status of Bitcoin, the leading cryptocurrency is facing headwinds.

How Bitcoin became legal tender

It all started in early June, when Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele announced in a tweet that the legislative assembly had approved a bill to make Bitcoin legal tender. The rule would have been implemented on 7 September and would have allowed the country’s 4.5 million citizens to make purchases with Bitcoin in all shops in El Salvador.

In his announcement, Bukele indicated that after the passage of the law “Chivo ATMs will be everywhere,”Chivo is the name of the official BTC wallet for El Salvador. This would have allowed citizens to withdraw Bitcoins in cash without paying commissions on their assets, costs typical of services such as Western Union.

Furthermore, Bukele assured citizens that no one will be forced to use Bitcoin. In a statement, the president said that “anyone who wants can always queue at Western Union and pay a commission.”

“What if someone doesn’t want to use Bitcoin? Just don’t download the app and continue living your normal life. No one will take your dollars,” has explained.

The first wave of resistance

Following the announcement, a group of opponents called Popular Resistance and Rebellion Block (BRRP) emerged to protest the Bitcoin law.

“President Nayib Bukele passed the law to make cryptocurrency a legal tender in the country without proper consultation with the people,”Declared an activist.

Although the protest group highlighted complexities such as Bitcoin’s volatility as a reason for caution, the main argument put forward by the BRRP is that the law primarily serves large companies linked to alleged money laundering activities for the benefit of corrupt public officials. .

“Bitcoin is only used by large entrepreneurs, especially those linked to the government, to launder illicit money,Said an opponent.

A letter from the BRRP indicated that “entrepreneurs who convert their capital into Bitcoin will pay no tax on earnings and the government will spend millions to run the entire campaign.“

In fact, the bill to make Bitcoin a legal tender includes some interesting proposals, such as a tax on capital gains generated by BTC of 0. In addition, the legislation promises investors permanent residence in the country with an investment of three BTC. .

The arrest of Mario Gómez

The controversial Bitcoin law went into effect on September 7, and new supporters and detractors continue to emerge. The most recent event was the arrest of Mario Gómez.

Mario Gómez, a computer and crypto expert and a strong critic of the government, was arrested by local police and held for a few hours before being released, according to several El Salvador news outlets.

Gómez is known for his numerous social media posts criticizing the government’s move to make Bitcoin legal tender. Commentators such as Steve Hanke, an economist at Johns Hopkins University, have called Gómez’s arrest a “authoritarian tactic in action.“

Loading... Advertisements

Hector Silva, a councilor in the mayor’s office in San Salvador, explained that “Mario’s arrest describes the government’s fragility regarding the implementation of the Bitcoin law, but confirms something even more dangerous.“

“They are ready to manipulate whatever institution is needed to silence critical voices,Added Silva.

Although authorities released a statement saying Gómez had been arrested as part of an investigation into financial fraud, news reports claim he was arrested without a warrant and that police tried to steal his cell phone and computer.

The protests of citizens

Just before Gómez’s arrest, some Salvadoran retirees staged protests, worried about the possibility that the government would use cryptocurrency to pay for pensions.

In a comment to reporters, a protester from the crowd, which included veterans, the disabled, workers and retirees, said “we know that this currency fluctuates drastically. Its value changes from second to second, and we will have no control over it.“

Bukele has promised that the use of Bitcoin in the country will be optional and that salaries and pensions will continue to be paid in US dollars, but the protesters highlighted a lack of knowledge about the technology.

Furthermore, citizens have criticized the insufficient explanations of public officials on the pros and cons of Bitcoin. “We don’t know the currency. We don’t know where it comes from. We don’t know if it will bring us gains or losses. We know nothing,Added a Salvadoran.

In response, Bukele’s administration indicated that the use of Bitcoin is not mandatory and necessary training courses and other alternatives to Bitcoin will be provided.

Mixed opinions

Although President Bukele enjoys wide popularity, recently published polls on the Bitcoin law show a widespread lack of support for the measure. A recent study carried out by El Salvador’s Universidad Centroamericana José Siméon Cañas shows that up to two thirds of participants are in favor of a measure to repeal the law, and over 70% prefer the US dollar to Bitcoin.

International institutions such as the International Monetary Fund have also warned of the macroeconomic, financial and legal problems caused by El Salvador’s adoption of Bitcoin.

Siobhan Morden, head of Latin America Fixed Income Strategy at Amherst Pierpont, said that “plans for Bitcoin in an increasingly autocratic regime will likely only aggravate concerns about corruption.“

On the contrary, others remain optimistic that the new law will eventually benefit Salvadorans, considering that the country’s economy is heavily dependent on remittances sent home by emigrants abroad. Last year alone, remittances to the country reached $ 6 billion, equal to one fifth of gross domestic product.

“The adoption of Bitcoin as legal tender in El Salvador gives the country more options in financial matters and as regards sovereignty,”Commented Alexander Blum, CEO of Two Prime.

His point of view is in line with that of the artist and entrepreneur Alberto Echegaray Guevara, according to whom “President Bukele’s Bitcoin law not only seeks to make international money transfers cheaper and easier for 70% of its population without access to banking, it is also creating a new economic center and remittance platform in Central America.“

Adrian Pollard of HollaEx explained to Cointelegraph, “It is normal for the introduction of new technologies to present bugs and meet opposition, but that is exactly why it was made voluntary.“

“I suspect there will be more obstacles on the way to El Salvador, but it will be worth it in the long run. In fact, I believe that other South American nations are not far away and will soon follow suit,Pollard added.