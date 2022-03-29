Opposition in Peru fails to obtain votes to declare Pedro Castillo vacant

This is how Pedro Castillo defended himself before Congress 2:44

(Cnn in Spanish) – With 55 votes in favor, 54 against and 19 abstentions, the vote on the vacancy motion against the president of Peru, Pedro Castillo, ended. Thus, the opposition did not obtain the 87 votes it required to declare the presidency of the Republic vacant and remove the president from power.

The motion is based on the alleged “permanent moral incapacity” of the president provided for in the Constitution as one of the grounds for vacancy.

This was the second vacancy motion promoted by the opposition in the 8 months that the president has been in office. The first, promoted in October, did not receive the necessary votes either.

President Pedro Castillo and his lawyer appeared in the plenary session of the legislature to exercise their defense, after which the debate of the congressmen and the subsequent vote took place.

In his presentation, Castillo said about the vacancy motion that “it does not contain a single element that validly supports it, it is a compilation of versions from a sector of the press. We only find sayings without any corroboration, speculation, imaginary links and without support in the facts, not in the law.

Congressman Carlos Anderson rejected the mandate’s claims, noting that it was not before a court and that parliament was exercising a “political act.”

The vacancy motion was supported by 20 points.

Some of them mention alleged acts of corruption that occurred during the government of Pedro Castillo and that are being investigated by the prosecution.

The document also refers to the appointment of public officials that PedroCastillo has made during his government and says: “The appointment of people who are being investigated or prosecuted for execrable crimes such as terrorism, crimes against the public administration, violence against women, among others”.