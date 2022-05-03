Oppositions in Military Medicine: Defense announces 30 places

Margarita Robles, Minister of Defense.

The Ministry of Defense has opened a series of selection processes for the incorporation of 30 specialists in Medicine at the officer level Military Health Corps.

The Official State Gazette (BOE) collects this Tuesday the call for specialists in Medicine of the Ministry of Defense, which consists of four procedures: one of direct entry (25 places), one of Internal promotion (1 career military position) and two body swap promo (2 places for NCOs and 2 for troops and sailors). None of these processes require a previous university degree, although they do require a number of credits passed in Medicine.

Specifically, the bases of the call establish the need for applicants to have obtained at least 120 credits and a maximum of 300 from the degree of graduate in this race or 160 minimum and 450 maximum if the applicants studied a bachelor’s degree.

“After admission to the selection process, if during the process and up to the date of presentation in the Military Educational Training Center (CDMF) of the applicants proposed to enter as students, it is verified that any of them lacks or does not meet any of the requirements demanded in this call, the Selection Body will agree their exclusion”, warns the department led by Margarita Robles, who adds that the term of presentation for this documentation will be extinguished 12th of July.

Opposition tests for defense doctors

The contest phase will consist of checking and assessing the merits provided by the admitted applicants and establishing their order of priority. For the calculation of the note will be set weighting parameters for the two subjects passed in the EvAU:

Biology: 0.2

0.2 Chemistry: 0.2

0.2 Other option subjects: 0.1

For promotion processes, the General Directorate of Military Recruitment and Education will request directly from the competent bodies of the corresponding General Directorate of Personnel, Command or Personnel Headquarters, the global mark of the qualifications of the last two years or, failing that, , of the last two available ratings of the Personal qualification reports (IPEC).

At the same time, the call from the Ministry of Defense indicates that the opposition phase will consist of the following tests:

direct entry : English language and psychophysical aptitude.

: English language and psychophysical aptitude. Internal promotion : Psychophysical aptitude.

: Psychophysical aptitude. Promotion for body change : Psychophysical aptitude and proof of scientific knowledge.

: Psychophysical aptitude and proof of scientific knowledge. Promotion for body change with credits exceeded: Psychophysical aptitude.

The test of English language, psychological and scientific knowledge will be carried out in a single process, while the physical and medical examination can be done in batches.

“For none of the exercises will the use of texts, notes, dictionaries or electronic media of any kind. The Selection Body, during the course of the tests, may take the measures it deems appropriate to verify that the applicants do not carry electronic devices, especially hearing devices, “he concludes. The applicants will have a period of three days, counted from the next day to the dissemination of the results obtained, to request the review or make any claim about the tests.