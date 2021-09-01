Oprah Winfrey and the Britney Spears interview: what we know

After the media chaos generated by the shocking documentary about his life, Britney Spears could return to tv, this time live, to tell about oneself without filters. And, according to the latest rumors, the 39-year-old artist would only grant himself to the queen of interviews, Oprah Winfrey.

What do we know about the TV interview

Entertainment Tonight has launched the news of a possible interview of the voice of Toxic with Oprah Winfrey, who recently hosted Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. His next hit could be Britney Spears, which ended up on the lips of the whole world, fans and many colleagues, who were shocked by the documentary “Framing Britney Spears”, which highlighted some aspects of the conservatorship of his father Jamie who since 2008 manages his life.

Britney wants Oprah

A source close to the singer revealed to the magazine that Oprah would be Britney’s first choice if she opts for an interview: “Britney has considered talking about her past, mainly because she believes that no one else should do it for her. She has always hated doing interviews but should she opt for this decision, Oprah would definitely be her first choice. At this point, there are no plans for her to give an interview but if she does, she will have to take a few more steps first. to speak”.