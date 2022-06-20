Opt for the same outfit as Selena Gomez at Britney’s wedding: a look at “minimum price” that is a hit!

Selena Gomez went to the wedding of Britney Spears, on June 9, in an outfit from the Zara brand. An outfit at a “low price” for the singer which is still available on the ready-to-wear site.

Britney Spears said “yes” to her companion Sam Asghari on June 9 in Los Angeles. To do so, the two lovebirds have invited a shovelful of celebrity. All these stars had obviously put on their 31 to celebrate this union.

You don’t necessarily have to spend an astronomical amount of money to be elegant! This is what Selena Gomez reminded us of in her midnight blue ensemble from Zara.

The tailored pants, blazer and bustier top, still available on the site, cost 49.95 euros, 89.95 euros and 39.95 euros respectively. The set therefore costs less than 200 euros. A price well below what some celebrities can sometimes spend for a ceremony.

Rhinestones and sequins

Of course, haute couture houses were also present. A moment immortalized on Paris Hilton’s Instagram with the caption: “Only icons”.

Paris Hilton opted for a Versace dress. Donatella was also invited. Drew Barrymore was dressed in Valentino and Madonna sported a Dior bag.