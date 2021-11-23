Optical illusion, what color are the strawberries in the photo? They are not red, look better

This new optical illusion has a creator: Akiyoshi Kitaoka, professor of Psychology at the College of Letters, Ritsumeikan University, in Kyoto, Japan and quickly went viral on the Internet when it was shared on Twitter. You will be amazed, but the image (which you can see better at the bottom of the news) it does not contain red pixels.

Don’t believe it? Take a look below and you will notice that strawberries are actually gray. The mechanism responsible for this illusion is the constancy of color. The latter is a process that allows people to perceive the color of something under very different lighting conditions from the rest.

The color of an object is partly determined by the surface of the object itself, by the light it reflects, but also by the lighting conditions of the objects surrounding it. This is the same mechanism as the “white and gold or blue and black dress“which went viral a couple of years ago on the internet. Our brain, in fact, processes the colors of things by comparing them in part with the colors of the objects that surround them.

It may not seem like it, but these optical illusions are being studied by scientists and psychologists to understand the human mind, like the duck or rabbit illusion, where the perception changes according to the time of year in which we are. Some, however, test our wit, for example in this optical illusion can you find the woman’s face?