Optimistic people are not only happier but live longer

Seeing the bright side of things and thinking about finding a solution to problems has health benefits compared to those who sink in the face of an inconvenience and are not able to think positively.

The optimists are happier than the pessimists but, in addition, live longeraccording to the latest study published in the academic journal Journal of the American Geriatrics Society which concludes that factors related to healthy lifestyle, such as diet quality, physical activity, body mass index (BMI), smoking and alcohol consumption, accounted for less than a quarter of the association between longevity and optimism.

Hayami Koga, a postdoctoral fellow at the Harvard TH Chan School of Public Health, said: “Although optimism itself may be determined by structural social factors, our findings suggest that the longevity benefits of optimism may hold for everyone. racial and ethnic groups,” adding that “optimism may be an important intervention target for longevity in various groups.”

The importance of optimism

A previous study from Harvard University also came to a similar conclusion: “Optimistic people show a 52% lower chance of dying from an infection, 39% less likely to die from a stroke38% less chance of dying from a heart or respiratory disease and finally, 16% less chance of dying from cancer, ”said the study.

Whoever thinks ‘let it be what God wants’ faces life worse” Luis Rojas Marcos, psychiatrist

The psychiatrist Luis Rojas Marcos also affects this line: “Health is not only the absence of disease, but a state of complete mental and physical well-being.” There are studies that show that optimistic people, when faced with a crisis or an illness, think they can cope with it. They try to have control over themselves and the situation. “Whoever thinks ‘Let it be what God wants’ faces it worse”.

One of the psychiatrist’s recommendations is to reduce automatic thoughts, which are usually negative. “You have to target them and try to reduce them, it’s a matter of discipline and time.”