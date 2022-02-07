Optional celibacy and female priesthood, the Church cannot barricade itself forever

The choice of the German Church to overcome the compulsory celibacy falls upon Francis, whose pontificate is slowly entering its final phase. The “synodal journey”, conducted in Germany jointly by the bishops and the organized Catholic laity, it moves gradually but clearly. And when the decisive moment comes, tensions will inevitably explode, because celibacy (although largely disregarded) is the fetish of the ultraconservatives.

In these days it was approved by the synodal delegates, gathered in Frankfurta resolution for the drafting of a document in favor of optional celibacy and therefore ofordination of married men, including the authorization of current priests to marry regularly. The resolution passed with 86 percent of the vote.

At the same time another vote sanctioned the non-exclusion of women by ordained ministries, that is, their access to the diaconate and the priesthood.

The actual documents will be presented for the final vote in the autumn synodal session and, diplomatically, they will ask the pontiff to take decisions on the matter or that they are otherwise submitted to a council.

Recently the former president of the German bishops’ conference, cardinal Reinhard Marx, he had already taken an authoritative position: “Some priests would be better off if they were married. Not just for sexual reasons, but because it would be better for their lives ”. The current president himself, bishop Georg Baetzinghe declared that he did not see an opposition between priestly service and marriage status, which on the contrary could get rich each other. Priests should be “free to choose”.

It was Paul VI who reserved the question of celibacy to himself, depriving the Second Vatican Council of the possibility of discussing the possible priestly ordination of so-called “Viri probati”, that is, married men of proven morality.

His successors – from John Paul II to Benedict XVI – never reopened the question although Pope Ratzinger had allowed priests Anglicans, passed to Catholicism, to remain married. On the other hand, in the Catholic Church there has been a married clergy of the Eastern rite for centuries.

John Paul IIfor his part, he has repeatedly and categorically expressed himself against any hypothesis of female priesthood. In a declaration of November 1995, Cardinal Joseph Ratzinger, in his capacity as prefect of the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith, reiterated that John Paul II’s veto is a “doctrine infallibly proposed by the ordinary and universal magisterium”, since Jesus had called ” only men and not women to the ordained ministry and the apostles did the same ”.

In 2018reigning Pope Francis, the cardinal Luis Ladariacurrent prefect of the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith, confirmed in an article in the Osservatore Romano that Pope Wojtyla’s “no” is to be considered definitive.

But the clock of history does not stop. It is evident that the exclusion of women from the priestly role, based on the tradition of the Jewish priesthood and Old Testament culture in violent opposition to the female priesthood of other Eastern religions, is the result of a cultural dogma. The idea that only the male is worthy of being a mediator between the faithful and the divinity is born and dies with the exaltation of the patriarchy. Not only have reformed Christian churches since the last century paved the way for the priesthood and female episcopate – the Lutheran Church of America appointed the first transgender bishop in San Francisco last September, Reverend Megan Rohrer – but also the currents innovators ofjudaism andIslam they have now brought women such as rabbis and imams to the fore.

The Catholic Church will not be able to barricade itself forever. Francis, at the beginning of his pontificate, had tried to pave the way for the female diaconate, setting up a study commission which, however, ran aground because it was irremediably split between aperturists and conservatives. A second commission has so far produced nothing that has been published.

The theme of the optional celibacy of the clergy, however, is more dangerous for the stability of the pontificate. Because the German push at the end of the year risks setting imitative dynamics in motion in other areas of the West. The “No why not” is becoming more and more unsustainable in the face of the catastrophic shortage of priests, who are unable to “cover” the parishes. To Hamburg, in the largest diocese in Germany (32,520 square kilometers), the bishop Stefan Hesse notes that there is not a single candidate for the priesthood.

Francesco, lucidly, had tried to govern change by authorizing (and substantially encouraging) the Synod of Bishops of the Amazon to address the problem of the married clergy. The Amazonian bishops in October 2019 had voted, by a majority of two thirds, a final document in which they ask the Pope that in exceptional cases even married deacons be ordained priests.

The violent opposition of the conservative front, reinforced by a book written by the former pope Ratzinger and by the cardinal of the curia Robert Sarah in which he passionately denied any legitimacy to the introduction of a married Latin clergy, he stuck in 2020 Pope francesco. That he did not disavow the Amazon synod, indeed leaving his final resolutions on the table, but he did not even take a step to implement them. Feeling cornered. And fearing a planetary rift in the Church.

The tensions – it now seems inevitable – will return. It remains to be seen how much the move forward by German Catholicism will be able to animate the debate of the 2021-2023 world synod, called by Francis to discuss the 21st century church: of its structure as a “community”, of the participation of all the faithful – men and women – and of its mission.

There is no doubt that the outcome will also affect them nominations to the next pontificate.