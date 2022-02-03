Opyn: 30 digital credit hires

New job opportunities in the digital credit industry with the hires Opyn plans in Lombardy.

The well-known fintech of business loans seeks 30 professionals to be included in their offices in Milan in the course of 2022.

The selections are open. Here’s what to know about new Opyn jobs to fill and how to apply.

OPYN RECRUITMENT 2022

To announce the new selection is the same company, through a recent press release. Opyn, a company specializing in digital credit for businesses, plans new hires to expand the operational teams at the Milan office.

The company, owned by Azimut Group, P101 VC, Banca Valsabbina and Italmondo Grouprecord a path of constant growth. In 2021 it served 1275 companies and in the second half of the year it conquered the top of the ranking of European lending platforms for companies. With a turnover that reached 19 million euros in the year just ended, and a ceiling of 391.5 million euros in loans to businesses, the Milanese fintech is preparing, therefore, for the new year, to reach 500 million euros in loans disbursed.

The company consolidation goes hand in hand with staff growth by Opyn, with jobs coming up for 30 figures professionals with digital and hybrid skills, in line with the technological and financial nature of the corporate business.

SEARCHED FIGURES

Opyn hiring selections for new staff are open to different professionals. In particular, the research is aimed at Software Engineers, Head of People & Talent Management, Project Management Officer (PMO), Operational Risk and Compliance, Senior UX Designer, Business Operations Specialist, Credit Operations, CRM Project Manager and IT Business Analyst.

The selected figures will be placed in a dynamic working context, made up of 45 employees (60% men and 40% women) with an average age of 38 and divided into 8 operational and managerial teams.

AGENCY

Opyn is one human fintech specialized in the field of digital financing and was born in 2012 as an online loan broker (formerly BorsadelCredito.it). It works with the aim of simplifying the work of banks and facilitating access to credit by businesses. In carrying out its role as mediator between supply and demand for loans between SMEs and lenders, Opyn is supervised and controlled by Consob and Bank of Italy. Its services are chosen by around 30,000 companies that can quickly access credit through Opyn’s digital channels and innovative software.

NOMINATIONS

Those interested in the new Opyn hires can visit the Careers page (Work with us) of the company web portal. Here they can consult all the open positions and apply to those of your interest, by submitting your CV using the appropriate form online form.

In addition, to stay up to date also on other job opportunities