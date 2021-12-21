or change the market, or skip the EU. Who gets out of this madhouse first?

The errors, or horrors, of European energy policies are coming to a head and it is a colossal disaster. The European energy crisis worsened on Monday with the onset of winter in the Northern Hemisphere. The colder climate has plagued parts of subzero Europe, straining power grids already struggling with unreliable green energy sources (such as low wind power generation) and nuclear power plant outages in France.

Let’s start taking a look at the surge in yesterday’s electricity prices across Europe. Javier Blas, Bloomberg’s chief correspondent for energy, stressed that “electricity prices across much of Europe have hit new scary records.”

Electricity prices in Germany for the day before are 431 euros per megawatt hour, a record.

Germany is an economic powerhouse on the continent, and high electricity prices could force energy-intensive industries to close operations and resell their energy on spot markets. They make a lot more money.

In France, several nuclear power plants have reduced production due to safety concerns and a workers’ strike, putting a strain on the grid and driving energy prices to the highest of the decade.

This year, energy prices have soared, with natural gas prices in Europe rising by more than 600%. The region’s benchmark gas contract rose 8.8% early Monday.

All this is well shown by the prices of natural gas forward delivery, with values ​​that only took off towards unprecedented levels that will lead to the closure of intensive industrial activities, without any doubt.

The crisis is so serious that the forward delivery contracts in January 2023, that is in one year, have risen to 90 euros per MW. This means that the crisis is so severe that it will certainly last until next autumn.

Why do we keep repeating that the fault lies with the European governments, all of them, and with the commission? Simply because these crazy prices are exclusive to European gas, and electricity follows its price only by virtue of the calculation system chosen for energy exchanges on the continental market. In fact, this is the European gas compared to US oil and gas.

The madness belongs only to the EU, while the rest of the world is returning to normal. But what good is it: in the meantime neither you nor I, except for sensational gestures, will be able to oppose what is decided, superficially, in Brussels. Except, as I said, sensational gestures.



