Oracle expects announcement for the acquisition of Cerner

According to CNBC reporter David Faber, today Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL) is expected to announce the acquisition of Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ: CERN).

What happened

Domenica Faber told Twitter on Monday morning that the database management giant co-founded by Larry Ellison should announce the deal in cash.

The reporter said, citing some unnamed sources, that Oracle’s acquisition price will likely be “in the middle of the $ 90 range” per share.

Cerner shares closed Friday’s regular session up 12.93% to $ 89.77 and gained 0.37% to $ 90.10 in the after-hours session.

Because it is important

The acquisition of Cerner, a medical records company, marks Oracle’s push into the healthcare industry, according to a previous report.

Cerner is led by David Feinberg, a former Google executive, a subsidiary of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG); in 2020 Cerner generated a turnover of 5.51 billion dollars.

Oracle stock rose in price earlier this month after reporting second quarter earnings per share of $ 1.21, surpassing the consensus estimate of $ 1.11.

Price movement

Oracle shares closed nearly 6.4% lower at $ 96.62 on Friday and after-market rallied 0.6%.

