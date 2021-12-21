Oracle expects announcement for the acquisition of Cerner

According to CNBC reporter David Faber, today Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL) is expected to announce the acquisition of Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ: CERN).

What happened

Domenica Faber told Twitter on Monday morning that the database management giant co-founded by Larry Ellison should announce the deal in cash.

Oracle expected to announce acquisition of Cerner tomorrow morning in all cash deal for “mid 90’s” per share, according to sources. $ ORCL, $ CERN WSJ reported talks late last week. – David Faber (@davidfaber) December 20, 2021

The reporter said, citing some unnamed sources, that Oracle’s acquisition price will likely be “in the middle of the $ 90 range” per share.

Cerner shares closed Friday’s regular session up 12.93% to $ 89.77 and gained 0.37% to $ 90.10 in the after-hours session.

Also Read: Could Netanyahu Join Oracle’s Board?

Because it is important

The acquisition of Cerner, a medical records company, marks Oracle’s push into the healthcare industry, according to a previous report.

Cerner is led by David Feinberg, a former Google executive, a subsidiary of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG); in 2020 Cerner generated a turnover of 5.51 billion dollars.

Oracle stock rose in price earlier this month after reporting second quarter earnings per share of $ 1.21, surpassing the consensus estimate of $ 1.11.

Price movement

Oracle shares closed nearly 6.4% lower at $ 96.62 on Friday and after-market rallied 0.6%.