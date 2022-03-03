Oracle suspended all its activities in Russia

Oracle leaves Russia (Photo: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration)

Oracleone of the largest technology companies in the world, has suspended all operations in Russia in support of the Ukrainian population.

The announcement was made by the multinational on Twitter three hours after Ukraine’s Minister of Digital Transformation, Mykhailo Fedorov, sent a message to the company asking for support after the Russian invasion, according to Reuters.

“More sanctions imposed – faster restoration of peace in Ukraine! I have reached out to @SAP and @Oracle for help!” the minister said.

Al Tweet Fedorov included a photograph with two official letters sent to the company executive where he explains that Ukraine is defending its democracy and freedom in the war with the Russian Federation.

(Photo: Mykhailo Fedorov)

“The IT industry always supports the values ​​of responsibility and democracy. I think your company also shares them. Now, responsibility is the option, the option that defines the future. And now, more than ever, the lives of many people depend on their decision,” the minister told the Oracle executive in the letter.

In this sense, he called on the technology of stop any relationship with Russia, particularly by halting maintenance and software updates for Oracle products (provided to customers and partners) while the dispute is resolved.

A letter was also sent to the software company SAP, asking them to do the same in support of the Ukrainian population, although they have not yet responded like Oracle.

According Reuters, Oracle replied through one of its Twitter accounts that it would heed the Ukrainian minister’s request, cutting off service in the region. Infobae looked at the different Oracle accounts without finding the tweet.

Image by Oracle (Photo: REUTERS/Stephen Lam (UNITED STATES/File Photo)

It should be noted that Oracle provides a comprehensive and consistent cloud services spread over the current 30 business and government regions, located in 14 countries on five continents to serve its growing customer base.

In the second quarter of fiscal year 2022, that is, between September and November of this year, the total revenue of Oracle, which serves 430,000 customers in 175 countries, reached 10.4 billion dollars.

In addition to Oracle, other companies, including Google and Apple have joined the blocking of services in Russia to show their disagreement to the invasion.

Apple also joined the sanctions (Photo: Applesfera)

For example, the Cupertino company limited access to the Apple Pay payment system and that stopped offering some information on maps of Ukraine from its Apple Maps app in order to protect the safety of Ukrainian citizens. Also, Apple explained that last week already stopped exporting products intended to be sold on the Russian market, such as the iPhone or iPad.

While Google through YouTube restricted the Rt and Sputnik channels in the European Union and initially demonetized their videos worldwide.

On the other hand, Twitter has decided to put labels on those media with affiliation to governments; as well as the journalists linked to them, being Sputnik and RT the main focuses of attention.

After months of tension, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine six days ago that has left more than a hundred dead, according to the UN.

