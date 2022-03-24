Oral Antiviral Treatments for COVID-19 :: Contra Costa Regional Medical Center :: Contra Costa Health Services











Antiviral treatments can help you recover faster and prevent severe illness from COVID-19. For treatment to be effective, it is important to start it quickly – within 5 days of receiving a positive test result. Oral antiviral medications, such as paxlovid, can be obtained by prescription from a pharmacy.





Contra Costa Regional Medical Center and Health Centers patients 12+ years of age who test positive (either a lab test or home test) and are at high risk for severe illness from COVID may be eligible to receive antiviral drugs.





How to Access Treatment





Patients at Contra Costa Regional Medical Center and Health Centers who test positive for COVID-19 can contact the County Health Advice Nurse at (800) 495-8885 to be assessed by a doctor over the phone and receive a prescription for antiviral medication if needed.





The doctor will review your medical history and the medications you are currently taking to determine if you are a good candidate for treatment. Most people can treat mild symptoms of COVID-19 at home with over-the-counter medications, but your doctor may prescribe oral antiviral medications if you are at high risk of severe illness.





