Oral azithromycin is an effective antimicrobial against uncomplicated enteric fever.

Outpatient treatment allowed patients to receive fewer antimicrobials and had no complications.

Fever enteric, or typhoid fever, is caused by the ‘salmonella typhi’ bacterium, which is currently rare in countries considered developed, with health areas that have known how to manage this disease; but it’s still a serious public health threatin those countries with health systems developing, with higher prevalence in children, according to the MayoClinic.

This bacterium is present in contaminated food and water, with close contact to an infected person causing typhoid fever. Oral azithromycin safely treats fever Uncomplicated imported enteric in outpatients.

And it should be considered the treatment outpatient with azithromycin for patients with confirmed uncomplicated enteric fever, through this retrospective descriptive study it was possible to confirm that in a non-endemic environment the use of this antimicrobial is safe and effective compared to hospital treatment.

This study is performed with the retrospective analysis of all patients with confirmed enteric fever between August 2009 and September 2020. Demographic, clinical, laboratory, and microbiological data were collected and compared between inpatient and outpatient populations, with outcomes investigated. which were complicated enteric fever, treatment failure and relapse.

A total of 93 cases of enteric fever, confirmed by culture; 53% (n=49) were managed on an outpatient basis; 59% (n=55) were male patients; median age 31 years, and one (interquartile range, 26-39) years.

On the other hand, 94% (n=87) of the patients had treatment data (43 inpatients, 44 outpatients), meaning that 84% of outpatients versus 13% of inpatients received intravenous ceftriaxone (p < 0.01); 70% of outpatients versus 11% of inpatients received azithromycin (p < 0.01).

With an antibiotic prescribed 57% of outpatients vs. 19% of inpatients (p < 0.01).

The overall duration of the antibiotic was 7 days in outpatients versus 11 days in hospitalized patients (p < 0.01), 66% (n=29/44) of patients were hospitalized at first presentation and 98% % (n=43/44) were hospitalized for at least 3 days, and with a mean admission of 4 days.

On the other hand, treatment failure occurred, versus one outpatient switched to (7 days) amoxicillin; two outpatients received prolonged courses (14 days) of oral azithromycin (one persistent fever on day 6, one persistent bacteremia on day 6); both recovered.

Three azithromycin-resistant outpatients switched to intravenous ceftriaxone, then ciprofloxacin/amoxicillin/ceftriaxone.

Keep in mind to see a doctor right away if you think you might have typhoid fever, if the concern about typhoid comes while you are traveling in another country, you can call the US Consulate for a list. specialized doctors for your care.

