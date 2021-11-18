“Oral sex if you get vaccinated”: the Geneva club offers a “free service on presentation of a certificate”

A vaccine for a pom..o. The slogan in French does not rhyme and is more refined (“An anti-Covid vaccine, a pipe offered”), But the meaning is the same. In a private club in Geneva, in Switzerland, vaccination is encouraged by offering nothing less than oral intercourse. The club is called Delicious and from today for Swiss citizens, and perhaps also for some French cross-border, here is provided a surplus, a cadeau, an icing on the cake for an unforgettable evening with a prostitute. Since November 13th, the “progress advertising” has been published on the Delicious website which, according to many commentators from those areas, is the best in Geneva where, we remind you, prostitution is not illegal. “To thank vaccinated people for having contributed to the resumption of a normal life, the Delicious Club of Geneva offers every vaccinated person under three days a pom … or, upon presentation of a certificate”, it says on the website of the club. So first you go to the nearest vaccination center then with paper, stamp and cantonal signature here is the oral sex session, among other things for men only (because?).

It is not clear whether the gift from the Geneva Club involves a simple hit and run as with the payment of a bulletin at the post office or if the fellatio must be added to the full report (where the service is usually included in the tariff table). Another variable is that of the three days of time, rather incomprehensible, even if some opposed on social media points out that given some adverse effects just after vaccination (a high fever is enough) the three-day time frame would be scarce and the risk of not being able to obtain the post-vaccine cadeau would dramatically vanish into thin air. The Delicious club had already made itself known a few years ago for the so-called “Café pipe”, a special offer on 80 euros for a coffee plus oral sex or with the customer who quickly drank an espresso while one of the girls of the club acted, hidden from most as in a famous Police School sequence, for a moment of oral joy.