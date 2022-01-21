The stock markets continue to generate signals of indecision while the commodities sector continues to show interesting buying opportunities and directional signals to be grasped immediately.

Our view on the equity markets is that only from June onwards should strong increases begin in a multi-year perspective.

In the meantime, what opportunities could be seized right away?

In the last 2/3 weeks our Research Department has recommended purchases on various commodities indicating the opportunity for gains in the course of this year of up to 20/30%.

The judgments and purchase recommendations were expressed on silver, cocoa, palladium, copper which are starting to show interesting medium-long term bullish impulses.

Today, this further operational recommendation is also added: orange juice could surprise on the upside over the course of 2022.

We understand why and we return to the topic after in the month of August of last year at the price of about 138.30 there were already some medium-long term bullish swings in formation.

Price analysis

The orange juice future closed the trading day of January 19th at a price of 155.40.

At this time the price has moved to 156.40.

Over the past year, it hit the low at 107.40 and the high at 143.05.

What to wait for from now on?

We believe there is a high probability of seeing strong bullish directional moves this year.

The long run and a triple minimum

In the 104/107 area, between September 2020 and May 2021, a series of lows formed which could herald a strong acceleration towards area 190 to be reached already in the first quarter of this year.

Let’s proceed step by step.

Orange juice could surprise on the upside over the course of 2022

Our investment strategy

Until a weekly close below 139.15 is seen, prices could continue to rise in a few weeks towards the 172.45 area and then 190 to / by the end of March. In the short term, a bearish clue only with a daily close below 147.

The maximum target for the current year is set in the 198/220 area.