Orange urine: causes, consequences and treatment

The color of pee can tell us a lot about our health – here are all the reasons why urine is orange and when we should worry.

If during an examination of the urine have you noticed that they appear orange, do not be alarmed: it is a common condition, which can be caused by numerous causes of different nature. Let’s find out everything there is to know about it.

Orange urine: what are the causes

Laboratory tests are essential for diagnosing many pathological conditions that cause alterations in the chemical-physical parameters of the urine.

The normal pee color should be pale yellow. This shade, in fact, indicates that the body is sufficiently hydrated and healthy.

An alteration in the color of the urine, on the other hand, could be at the basis of the intake of some drugs which, transported to the digestive tract, cause this change.

Or, the orange pee could be caused by factors related to nutrition, eg inflammations or pathologies.

So here is the complete list of all the conditions that determine the orange color of urine.

Dehydration and urine color

Among the most frequent causes that explain the orange color of urine is dehydration.

If you don’t get enough water, in fact, it is possible that pee will result more concentrated, presenting itself with a shade ranging from dark yellow to orange.

For this, it is essential to drink at least one and a half liters of water a day.

Taking some medications affects the color of pee

Among the reasons that explain a change in color in the urine is the intake of a certain type of medicine.

Substances such as sulfasalazine, rifampicin and phenazopyridinein fact, they may be able to alter the normal coloration of pee.

In this case, it is important to monitor the situation. In fact, if this condition is not transitory, it is advisable to contact your doctor.

Orange feeding and urine

If the pee is orange in color, the reasons that explain this feature range from the most trivial to the most serious causes.

If this phenomenon occurs sporadically, its cause could be food-related.

For example, you may have consumed large amounts of carrots, sweet potatoes, or squash.

In fact, these are foods that contain a substantial dose of carotene, that is the pigment with the characteristic orange color, from which vitamin A is produced.

Orange urine: the pathological causes

Finally, orange urine can be a symptom of numerous pathologies.

In the case of women, for example, this condition could indicate the presence of cystitis.

Pay attention to the color of pee during pregnancy: dark urine could indicate a severe state of dehydration, which could harm the fetus.

Other pathologies that could manifest with the orange color of pee include infections and diseases affecting the urinary, liver or kidney tract, such as: