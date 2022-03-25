Orange, Vodafone, Movistar and Yoigo

To give you an idea of ​​how thorough the tests have been, voice and data tests have been performed in three ways: driving, walking in cities and towns; and crowdsourcing with 422,923 users in Spain who have contributed around 1.3 billion samples measurement between early September 2021 and mid-February 2022.

In this case, we echo the independent report umlaut Mobile Benchmark Spain 2022 carried out by umlaut, a global consulting company and world leader in mobile network testing and benchmarking. In general, we see a technical tie between Orange and Vodafone , albeit with some nuances. Both obtained a score of 872 out of 1000, ahead of Movistar’s 860 points and Yoigo’s (Grupo MásMóvil) 754 points.

The results obtained are in voice, data and crowdsourcing the following:

Voice

Orange It is positioned as the most outstanding operator in this field. Get a total of 279 points in this category and nobody offers better benefits than her. Orange has achieved the highest voice report score of all environments measured: large cities by car (94% of a possible 135 points), large cities by foot (99% of a possible 45 points), towns (95% of a possible 60 points ) and roads (85% of 60 possible points).

Vodafone is second with 266 points, Movistar is third with 249 points and Yoigo closes with 219 points. The weakest point of Movistar and Yoigo is found in the road driving tests.

Data

Here we have Vodafone somewhat ahead of Orange, especially in test drives in towns and on highways. The red operator is left with 387 points. Despite this, the tests on foot in cities give Orange as the winner, obtaining 374 points. Orange’s network achieves the highest score in data connection performance in large cities on foot (93% of 67 possible points) and ties for first place in large cities by car (87% of 203 possible points). In addition, the study highlights the 5G deployment of the French operator. Movistar has 385 points and Yoigo is left with 328 points.

Crowdsourcing

Finally, on this terrain, win Movistar with 226 points, followed by Orange and Vodafone who tie with 219 points. A little further away is Yoigo, from Grupo MásMóvil, with 207 points in total.

The study concludes that Orange has taken a great leap forward with respect to the latest measurements collected at the end of 2020. The French operator shoots up its result by 27 points, managing to tie with Vodafone, which had won alone for the last 7 years. Movistar is a bit behind for the voice score, but it also gets a very good network score. Yoigo, despite finishing fourth, has also improved significantly with 19 points more than in 2020. In short, we have very good mobile networks in Spain.