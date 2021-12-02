Orbea Rise H: aluminum frame is already available

The Orbea Rise in carbon (here the test) is the e-MTB that has revolutionized the way of understanding electric MTBs and today is joined by the Orbea Rise H, that is Hydro, that is with frame in hydroforming light alloy.

Which, seen from the outside, it is really difficult to recognize that it is made of aluminum, they have taken care of the welds so well.

Especially on the steering area.

It still looks like a carbon Rise, so much so that we find the same geometry, the same excursion as 140 mm at the rear, the same engine Shimano EP8 RS, i.e. Rider Sinergy, from 60 Nm, but with another novelty.

Integrated 540 Wh battery

The battery integrated in the down tube goes from 360 to 540 Wh.

With the possibility of adding a range extender, renewed compared to that of the Rise in carbon, but always from 252 Wh.

For a total, therefore, of 792 Wh.

And the 540 Wh battery is always of the 21700 type, which means high efficiency.

Which, translated into numbers, means that this battery retains 80% capacity after 500 charging cycles against 60% of standard cell batteries.

Also noteworthy are the new connectors and the new smart charger with 4 A current output for the main battery and 2 A for the range extender.

A weight that increases by 1.5 kg

The Orbea Rise H is credited with a weight increase of 1.5 kg for the same set-up compared to a carbon Rise. On the weight front, however, some more reasoning needs to be done.

Look at the graph below: the Rise H30, that is the basic version, has a price of 4999 € and a declared weight of 20 Kg (without range extender).

The Rise H15 has the same weight, but a better set-up and a price of 5799 €.

Finally, the Rise H10 with a weight of 19 kg and a price of € 6799.

That is, weights that are on average about 5 kg lower than the competition with light alloy frames. Of course, the battery of the Rise H is “only” 540 Wh, but we know well, having tested the Rise in carbon for a long time, that the Shimano EP8 RS engine with this new battery should be able to make gradients comparable to those of the more capable rivals. .

And 5 kg less feel in the guide …

Prices and fittings

Here, too, Orbea has done a very careful job.

Let’s take a closer look at how they are assembled and how much the Orbea Rise H models cost.

Starting from the top, from the Rise H10.

Orbea Rise H10: € 6799

There are no carbon rims, but Fox Factory suspension, a 140mm 34 in front and a Fox Float DPS behind. Which if desired, with the customizations of Orbea’s MyO system, can become a Fox 36 Factory with 150 front and a Fox Float X Factory behind.

The transmission is Shimano Deore XT with dual-piston brakes as standard or with 4-piston brakes, available as an option on the MyO.

And the customizations continue on tires, saddle, seat post, discs and, above all, on the colors of the frame. The base price of the Orbea Rise H10 is € 6799.

Orbea Rise H15: € 5799

The price is € 5799 and the set-up is less refined than the Rise H10, but more driving oriented.

The Fox 36 Performance Grip fork (with travel that rises to 150 mm) and the Fox Float Performance shock absorber stand out.

Here too, the MyO allows a certain customization of the assembly (from the brakes to the tires passing through the saddle) and a lot of choice on the color of the frame.

Orbea Rise H30: € 4999

Finally, the Rise H30 which with a price of € 4999 is the entry model to the aluminum Rise range.

It has a 140mm Marzocchi Bomber Z2 fork, a 3-position Fox Float DPS Performance shock, Shimano SLX drivetrain and Shimano MT410 dual piston brakes.

Plus the options of the MyO.

Availability of the Rise H

But when will the Rise H be available?

Well, Orbea confirms the immediate availability and to check which dealer is available, the Spanish company has created the Rider Connect platform.

In practice, you just need to register to be able to check at which Orbea dealer you will find the model with the requested size and color.

We are looking forward to receiving a Rise H to test and will update you about it.

