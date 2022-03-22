‘Orbeín Pineda still has to grow’

The Argentinian Eduardo ‘Chacho’ Coudetcoach of Celta Vigo, justified the absence of the international Mexican Orbelin Pineda, for his lack of adaptation to Spanish football and stressed that he still “has to grow”.

Pineda, booked in the winter market European and with a contract until 2027, he is not having the presence of the game Celtic what was expected He has not reached an hour of play in total, which has kept him away from even the decisive matches of the Octagonal Final of the Concacaf towards the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

This Sunday, before the Betis from chilean Manuel Pellegrinientered at minute 85, replacing Frank Beltran.

Coudet, later, he justified in a press conference the little contribution to the international team Mexican.

“I’m not saying it’s bad or that it won’t play, but it has to grow, adapt to football here. He is a boy who has spark, who has arrival, he is not a denizen, but he still has to grow. We are a physical team without having physical players”, he pointed out.

In that sense, he recalled what happened with his compatriot, the Argentinian Franco Cervi, who also had a hard time getting into 11. “Everyone has the same chances, but we are going to take this to the time. cervi he didn’t play until he was well, and his case is the same. Time and work”.

