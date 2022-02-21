Orbelín Pineda debuted with Celta! He came on in exchange for Néstor Araujo

Midtime Editorial

Two months have passed since he arrived in the Old Continent, but finally Orbelín Pineda debuted with Celta de Vigo at minute 63 in the Balaídos field against Levante, replacing Nestor Araujo who, curiously, was the other Mexican in action, who was booked at 45′ and the coach, Eduardo Coudet, decided to avoid the risk of an expulsion.

The former from Cruz Azul arrived at the Spanish team this winter after the expiration of his contract with the Machine and it was not until this Matchday 25 of La Liga that he could have his first minutes. Shortly after his entry, the Vigo club was able to break zero at home.

What number is Orbelin Pineda?

The Mexican boasts the dorsal number “18” with Celta de Vigo of Spain.

​In the pre-match, the Spanish press questioned Coudet by lack of minutes for some footballers and the case of orbelin He was one of those mentioned, to which the former coach of the Xolos in Liga MX limited himself to saying that: “He is available, he will have to play when he is needed”.

the mexican soccer player had not had action since November 21 past, when the Cementeros were eliminated in the 2021 Opening Repechage by Rayados, thus leaving the Mexican soccer crown vacant.

Celta de Vigo vs Levante; match summary

Franco Cervi opened the scoring for the locals at minute 67. A great center from Javi Galán at the far post that Cervi connected, an impossible header for Dani Cárdenas. The sky-blues savored the victory, but in the final stretch, the rival tied the scoreboard with the action of Roger Marti with a low finish.

Orbelín Pineda’s debut: It almost premiered in Europe

The one that would have been a dream debut was one detour from the goalkeeper to happen because Orbelín Pineda almost scored in the 86th minute with a left-footed shot inside the area, but Dani Cárdenas deflected what could have been the winning goal with his leg.

How much did Orbelín Pineda cost Celta de Vigo?

The Celtic of Vigo did not have to pay a peso by Orbelín Pineda thanks to the fact that the Mexican ended his contract with Cruz Azul. Of course, reports suggest that the soccer player had to sacrifice his salary to be able to fulfill his dream of being a soldier in the Old Continent.

