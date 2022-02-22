Orbelín Pineda did not follow the instructions of Eduardo Coudet

Coudet decided to debut the Mexican and his bet almost borne fruit in a goal, however, he also pointed out the midfielder’s tactical disorder

Eduardo el Chacho Coudet, coach of Celta de Vigo, lamented the 1-1 draw with Levante and criticized the lack of order of players like Orbelín Pineda, who made his debut with the Spanish team.

“He took the ball to us, especially Orbelín Pineda’s side, he took the ball and ended up at the top, many times crossed and we needed to maintain order with the advantage. These are also Orbelín’s first minutes, he had the energy to prove something else, but well, on my side as a coach I try to maintain order with the scoreboard ahead and for the good of the whole team”, commented Eduardo el Chacho Coudet, coach of Celta de Vigo, at the end of the match against Levante.

Eduardo Coudet of Celta de Vigo criticized Orbelín Pineda’s tactical disorder. Getty

Celta de Vigo had the advantage against Levante, thanks to a goal by Franco Cervi, at minute 67. The Argentine coach decided to debut Orbelín Pineda, instead of his compatriot Néstor Araujo, so that the attacker could take advantage of the spaces left by the I raised.

The bet almost worked for Coudet, because Orbelín Pineda was about to score Celta de Vigo’s second goal. The problem was that Orbelín Pineda’s impetus caused him not to maintain order.

“In the second half we were fine, we weren’t suffering from that transition in the first half and one from Roger in the second prevented victory. It is difficult to propose all the time, a goal fell and we could not take the three points”, added Coudet.

Levante got the tie thanks to a goal from Roger Marti at 82, which the locals could not overcome.

Orbelín Pineda made his debut with Celta, although he could not convince everyone with his performance.