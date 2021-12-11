Orcel wakes up Unicredit and wins the Spanish match

Santa Claus is at home in Piazza Gae Aulenti for both the shareholders and the top management of Unicredit. Andrea Orcel, compared by some brokers to Santa Claus after the promise to allocate 16 billion to the remuneration of the shareholders contained in the three-year plan, yesterday discarded his gift. The Madrid court awarded the banker 68 million in compensation for the hiring canceled at the last minute, in 2018, by Banco Santander when the manager had already resigned from UBS to go to Spain. Banco has already announced the appeal, but in the meantime integrity and honor, at the basis of the request for damages presented by the manager, are safe. In the meantime, Piazza Affari continues to sing the praises of the banker, catapulted since last April at the helm of Unicredit, and of the new industrial plan presented on Thursday and considered to be in strong discontinuity with the previous management. The share of the Milanese bank closed yesterday the session at 12.88 euros, up by 0.59% (with a reference index down by 0.3%), thus consolidating the gain of almost eleven percentage points recorded on the eve . A little over a year after the announcement of the resignation of Jean Pierre Mustier, the stock recorded a rise of 65 percent.

“Orcel has put the church back at the center of the village, he has put Italy back at the center of Unicredit’s strategy”, declared Lando Maria Sileoni, general secretary of Fabi and then remarked “finally for Unicredit we are talking about a real recovery plan”. The four and a half years of Mustier’s management have been characterized by cost cuts and restructuring. With Orcel, the group is once again growing, at least in the intentions embodied in the 2022-2024 strategy, with a generous shareholder remuneration policy; the coverage of the territory (Italy will be worth 2 billion in profits at the end of the plan out of the 4.5 expected at group level); a push on managed savings, a profitable business with low capital absorption, to transform the cash of deposits into investment products and, finally, an opening on the M&A front, as long as it increases the value of the group.

The era of the former Foreign Legion officer saw Unicredit put up for sale strategic stakes (8.4% in Mediobanca, Bank Pekao, a stake in Yapi Kredi and 30% in Fineco), npl and product factories (the Pioneer jewel sold to Amundi for 3.5 billion), go from a maxi-capital increase of 13 billion and manage a painful redundancy plan concentrated among other things on the Italian territory (the closure of 500 branches and the cut of 8 thousand employees of which more than 5,500 in Italy). According to what was communicated to the trade unions, the new strategy provides for the voluntary exit of 950 employees concentrated in central functions for Italy, but also the introduction, by the end of the plan, of 1,700 people, of which 900 into the network.