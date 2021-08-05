Order 4 more seasons and 14 TV movies

On TV at least until 2027, the animated series will reach 30 seasons.

How old will you be in 2027? For South Park will be 30, like the seasons that the American network Comedy Central intends to broadcast until then. In one of the most consistent renewals in the history of the small screen, the irreverent animated series created by Trey Parker And Matt Stone has obtained the okay for the production of another four seasons, which are added to the three ordered in the autumn of 2019, the first of which, the twenty-fourth, will be the next to go on the air. And it doesn’t stop there! As part of a new multi-year deal, Parker and Stone will also produce 14 TV movies exclusively for the Paramount + streaming service (coming to Italy in 2022), the first two of which will be available later this year.

“Matt and Trey are world-renowned creatives who brilliantly use their outrageous humor to skewer the nonsense of our culture. We are thrilled to expand and deepen our long-standing partnership with them to enrich the offering of Paramount + and Comedy Central,” he said. Chris McCarthy, who heads the adult audience animation division for the platform, in a statement. “Flagship franchise like South Park and the development of new properties with extraordinary talents such as Matt and Trey are at the heart of our strategy to continue growing Paramount +. “

Parker and Stone jokingly added: “Comedy Central has been our home for 25 years and we are so happy that they are committed to us for the next 75 years. When we came to ViacomCBS with a different way of producing the show during the pandemic, we they were supportive right away and allowed us to try something new which turned out to be really well received. South Park, but now we can also try out new formats. It’s great to have partners who always take the opportunity with us. “