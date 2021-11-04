Order a trade-in Pixel 6, get the 6 Pro, and that’s okay for Google
It is a curious story that happened to a redditor, one of those that you would like to have happened to you. Imagine in fact ordering a Pixel 6 through barter of your smartphone. In theory, the courier (FedEx in this case) was supposed to arrive with the Pixel 6 and a package with which to return the old phone, but in practice it did not happen.
The lucky user received a very damaged package, inside which there were two boxes: one of a Pixel 6, open and with nothing inside, and one of a Pixel 6 Pro, which he certainly hadn’t ordered, intact and with the seals intact. Ah, and the second-hand return package wasn’t there.
It’s impossible to understand what happened – why would anyone ever take a Pixel 6 and replace it with a 6 Pro? And you what would you have done in his place? Because maybe the first instinct may be to keep it, but then in case of problems the guarantee could hardly have been valid. And isn’t it that maybe that Pixel 6 Pro was directed to another person who would have found himself screwed in turn?
The story however has a happy ending: After talking to Google support, BigG confirmed to the lucky buyer that he could keep the Pixel 6 Pro, and without having to send anything back. What really happened we will never know, but certainly a little bit of envy nobody takes it away from us.