Order a trade-in Pixel 6, get the 6 Pro, and that’s okay for Google

It is a curious story that happened to a redditor, one of those that you would like to have happened to you. Imagine in fact ordering a Pixel 6 through barter of your smartphone. In theory, the courier (FedEx in this case) was supposed to arrive with the Pixel 6 and a package with which to return the old phone, but in practice it did not happen.

The lucky user received a very damaged package, inside which there were two boxes: one of a Pixel 6, open and with nothing inside, and one of a Pixel 6 Pro, which he certainly hadn’t ordered, intact and with the seals intact. Ah, and the second-hand return package wasn’t there.