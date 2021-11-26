Order of Doctors, commission of gender medicine established

In the headquarters ofOrder of Doctors of Catanzaro The Gender Medicine Commission, strongly desired by the President of the Order, was established Vincenzo Antonio Ciconte.

Also present was the vice president of the Order Vincenzo Larussa, the Secretary Gennaro De Nardo and the treasurer Pasquale Puzzonia.

President Ciconte opened the meeting: “The Order of Doctors of Catanzaro has always been at the forefront in promoting the quality of its role. In compliance with the directives of the Ministry of Health, gender medicine represents the real revolution of medical science in recent years, aimed at precision medicine to guarantee the equity of care “.

It intervened Caterina Ermio, president of the Gender Medicine Commission for the Order of Doctors of Catanzaro, former member of the Gender Medicine Commission of the national FNOMCEO and referent of the gender medicine table of the Calabria Region, who reported on the state of the art of gender medicine in Italy and in other countries, setting out the relevant points of the law application plan that will be the basis of the work of the Commission it chaired.

The members of the Commission are: Renata Tropea, Rita La Chimia, Angela Sciacqua, Luca Gallelli, Lucia Muraca, Giuliana Menniti, Daniela Morica and Giuseppe Caridi.

The Commission will deal with clinical-assistance paths (prevention, diagnosis, treatment, rehabilitation), taking into account gender differences, focusing on the patient with his peculiarities and thus guaranteeing the appropriateness of the treatments. The training of doctors in the various disciplines will be fundamental, which will have the Order of Doctors as a point of reference.