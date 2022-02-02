orders and turnover fly- Corriere.it

Record turnover, growing orders and super employee rewards. These are the announcements of the CEO of Ferrari, Benedetto Vigna, in a conference call with analysts to comment on the preliminary consolidated results of the groupon the fourth quarter and on the 12 months ended last December 31st.

Ferrari’s turnover over 4 billion euros 2021 was a very robust year both from a qualitative and quantitative point of view and for the first time in history, revenues exceeded 4 billion euros, explained Vigna. All this, according to the CEO, who arrived at Ferrari in June 2021, was achieved thanks to the passion and dedication of the people who work in the Ferrari group. Dedication and passion rewarded with a competitiveness bonus of around 12 thousand euros for the 4,500 employees of the group. Vigna also found that the order book has never been stronger.



The super reward for the employees The 2021 premium will be 11,535 euros gross even if almost 4 out of 5 workers will exceed 12,000. As an advance of € 4,600 was paid last year, the balance will be € 6,935. The fact that last year the production was never interrupted allowed the group to achieve all its objectives, that of Ferrari a challenging but more than satisfactory prize for the workers, says the secretary of the national Fim Cisl Ferdinando Uliano.

From the house of Maranello they let it be known that two new models will be presented in 2022 and that the 15 launches promised in 2018 will be completed, on the occasion of Capital Markets Day. The highly anticipated Purosangue will be unveiled: I am confident that it will exceed our customers’ expectations – says Vigna -. I have driven it several times in the hills around Maranello and I can testify that the driving experience is truly amazing, but I don’t want to add more to avoid spoiling the surprise.

