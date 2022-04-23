Orders that former President Juan Orlando Hernández remain in detention, in his first hearing in New York | News Univision United States

A day after being extradited to the United States, former Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernández appeared in federal court in New York on Friday afternoon to face charges of conspiring with drug traffickers to finance his political campaigns.
In a brief appearance, the judge ordered that the former president remain in custody until his next hearing on May 10, when Hernández must plead not guilty or guilty to the charges against him.
Speaking to reporters on Thursday, his newly appointed attorney, Raymond Colón, said that No decision had yet been made on whether Hernandez will fight the charges. or he will plead guilty and try to negotiate a light sentence.
“It would be premature, because this is a discussion that we have to have after having analyzed the evidence against him and also what the risk of going to trial is, but our intention is to go to trial,” he told NTN24 TV in Colombia.
Colon said Hernandez’s record of cooperating with the DEA in the drug war and success in passing laws to reduce violent crime in Honduras were aspects of the case that could be used in his defense, something the former president has argued constantly. Colón said that he was also considering the possibility that Hernández’s brother, Juan Antonio ‘Tony’ Hernández, could be pressured to testify against the former president.
Hernandez is also being represented by another Florida attorney, Daniel Perez, with an office in Gainesville, who is also a former deputy state attorney.
Juan Orlando Hernández’s lawyer: “A skillful negotiator”
Colon briefly served as a diplomat with the State Department in the early 1980s before working as a criminal defense attorney for the past 34 years. “He’s a good man, and a skilled legal negotiator,” said New York attorney Antonio Martinez, who worked with Colón on the board of Somos Nueva York, a community organization that works with elected officials.
Colon does not appear to have much experience in large, high-profile criminal trials and is listed on his Linkedin account as general counsel for a Shelter Agency.
Given the number of witnesses the government has amassed over several years, the defense faces an uphill battle. “In a case like this, it really comes down to negotiating the best terms possible, what you can do to make a bad situation a little less bad,” Martinez said. “The goose is cooked. The only question is how long it’s going to be in the oven and at what temperature,” he added.
Hernández has insisted from the beginning that he is innocent and that he is the victim of revenge by the drug traffickers who were extradited from Honduras by his government.
“I am innocent”: the video that Juan Orlando Hernández recorded before being extradited to the US
Hernández accused of participating in a violent drug conspiracy
A statement from the US Department of Justice on Thursday said that Hernández is accused of alleged crimes ranging from 2004 to 2022, for “participating in a conspiracy of corruption and violent drug trafficking and promoting the importation of thousands of kilos of cocaine to the United States “.
The charging document states that Hernández allegedly received millions of dollars for using his public office, law enforcement and the military to support drug trafficking organizations in Honduras, Mexico and elsewhere.
Hernandez was “a central figure in one of the largest and most violent cocaine trafficking conspiracies in the world,” added DEA Administrator Anne Milgram. “This case should send a message to all political leaders around the world who trade positions of influence to further transnational organized crime: the DEA will stop at nothing to investigate these cases,” she added.
The accusation also states that, as a deputy and then president of Honduras, Hernández was associated, among others, with the former leader of the Sinaloa cartel, Joaquín Guzmán Loera, alias ‘El Chapo’.
The document notes that in or around 2013, while Hernández was campaigning to become president, he accepted approximately $1 million in drug profits from Guzmán Loera. Hernandez sent his brother, Juan Antonio Hernandez Alvarado, and an associate, armed with machine guns, to collect the $1 million bribe, according to the prosecution document. In exchange, Hernández allegedly promised to continue protecting the Sinaloa cartel’s drug trafficking activities in Honduras.