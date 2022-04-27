ordinary hospitalizations increase, ISS excludes correlation between hepatitis and anti Coronavirus vaccines
The news in real time on Covid in Italy and in the world updates today, Wednesday 27 April 2022. In yesterday’s bulletin 29,575 cases and 146 deaths: positive rate down to 16.2%. Hospitalizations are on the rise, intensive care is stable. The Government is working on extending the obligation to wear masks indoors also in May: the order of Speranza is expected this week. Meanwhile, 90% of the population over 12 have completed the primary vaccination course, but are struggling with the fourth doses. Iss: correlation between hepatitis and anti Covid vaccines excluded.
Worldwide 510,239,715 infections and 6,220,718 deaths. In China, partial lockdowns in Beijing: a new Shanghai is feared.
The news on Covid-19 today, Tuesday 27 April
Yesterday, April 26, the bulletin of the Civil Protection and the Ministry of Health reported 146 deaths from Coronavirus. The day before they had been 93. The number of new infections is 29,575, against 24,878 in the previous 24 hours. The total of currently positive is 1,234,976, while the day before they were 1,242,600.
- Lombardy: +2.715
- Veneto: +2.002
- Campania: +4.456
- Emilia Romagna: +2.158
- Lazio: +3.396
- Piedmont: +1.642
- Tuscany: +1.203
- Sicily: +1,803
- Puglia: +3.036
- Liguria: +765
- Brands: +930
- Friuli-Venezia Giulia: +253
- Abruzzo: +1.291
- Calabria: +1.316
- Umbria: +410
- PA Bolzano: +203
- Sardinia: +999
- PA Trento: +223
- Basilicata: +604
- Molise: +135
- Aosta Valley: +49
