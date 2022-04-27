ordinary hospitalizations increase, ISS excludes correlation between hepatitis and anti Coronavirus vaccines

Yesterday, April 26, the bulletin of the Civil Protection and the Ministry of Health reported 146 deaths from Coronavirus. The day before they had been 93. The number of new infections is 29,575, against 24,878 in the previous 24 hours. The total of currently positive is 1,234,976, while the day before they were 1,242,600.

Lombardy: +2.715

Veneto: +2.002

Campania: +4.456

Emilia Romagna: +2.158

Lazio: +3.396

Piedmont: +1.642

Tuscany: +1.203

Sicily: +1,803

Puglia: +3.036

Liguria: +765

Brands: +930

Friuli-Venezia Giulia: +253

Abruzzo: +1.291

Calabria: +1.316

Umbria: +410

PA Bolzano: +203

Sardinia: +999

PA Trento: +223

Basilicata: +604

Molise: +135

Aosta Valley: +49

The Government is working on extending the obligation to wear masks indoors also in May: the order of Speranza is expected this week. Meanwhile, 90% of the population over 12 have completed the primary vaccination course, but are struggling with the fourth doses. Iss: correlation between hepatitis and anti Covid vaccines excluded.

Worldwide 510,239,715 infections and 6,220,718 deaths. In China, partial lockdowns in Beijing: a new Shanghai is feared.