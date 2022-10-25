Orelsan, Drake x 21 Savage, So La Lune… we’re going to enjoy this week

For French rap and US rap, this weekend will see the birth highly anticipated projects. Between the album extension of Orelsan the joint album of drake and 21 Savage and the “surprise” project of So La Lune, we are waiting impatiently to discover these future nuggets. In the meantime, we’re doing a little retrospective of what we can expect from these projects.

Lost Civilization

With a second part of the documentary that is already making a lot of noise, Orelsan hits even harder by releasing a nice surprise: the unreleased tracks that we could hear in his documentary, remixed, reworked and ready to be listened to on a loop. After having discovered in image the creation of these pieces, we know that we can already expect: 10 tracks, including a feat that promises to be legendary with Angèle. Without a doubt, it will be a piece that we can already imagine in a clip with ultra artistic visuals. As for the other sounds, we could see in part 2 of “Never show this to anyone” that Orel has tried everything, on all types of instrumentals, with all types of melodies. Something heavy is coming, that’s undeniable.

To view this Twitter content, you must accept cookies Social Networks. These cookies make it possible to share or react directly on the social networks to which you are connected or to integrate content initially posted on these social networks. They also allow social networks to use your visits to our sites and applications for the purposes of personalization and advertising targeting. Manage my choices

I authorize

To view this Instagram content, you must accept cookies Social Networks. These cookies make it possible to share or react directly on the social networks to which you are connected or to integrate content initially posted on these social networks. They also allow social networks to use your visits to our sites and applications for the purposes of personalization and advertising targeting. Manage my choices

I authorize

Drake x 21 Savage

With Drake, only masterpieces, but in feat with 21 Savage? We touch on perfection. Very little info on this collaboration for the moment and yet we can not help but imagine what he is preparing for us. the Certified Lover Boy will he continue his electro vibe? Is jimmy cooks and knife talk could prepare us for the atmosphere of the common album? Lots of unanswered questions and fortunately, we will find out very quickly. What is certain is that no one is ready.

To view this Twitter content, you must accept cookies Social Networks. These cookies make it possible to share or react directly on the social networks to which you are connected or to integrate content initially posted on these social networks. They also allow social networks to use your visits to our sites and applications for the purposes of personalization and advertising targeting. Manage my choices

I authorize

So The Moon

After Crack of Life and his 16 titles that made everyone agree on his subjectt, So La Lune is back as a surprise with a 5-track EP this Friday. With the announcement of Kenna, no clues other than a blue cover with a puddle vibe and a rain emoji. Will he jump at the chance to drop us one of the feats we’ve been dreaming of so much? We hope so, with all the rappers who have validated it recently, there should certainly not be a lack of proposals. With his ultra cosmic and celestial universe, we know he’s going to paint a very artistic picture for us and that we’re going to bleed it all fall.

To view this Twitter content, you must accept cookies Social Networks. These cookies make it possible to share or react directly on the social networks to which you are connected or to integrate content initially posted on these social networks. They also allow social networks to use your visits to our sites and applications for the purposes of personalization and advertising targeting. Manage my choices

I authorize

Only 3 days left before Friday, October 28, we are already preparing to listen to these crazy things.