Orelsan, PNL, Stromae and the Black Eyed Peas: there are places left for this festival in Lyon

News Lyon See my news

Follow this media

Orelsan will be on stage at Gerland in Lyon on Saturday June 18 for the Inversion Fest. (©Liberty Caen)

The programming is amazing. For two days, international, national and even Lyon stars will follow one another on the stage of the Gerland stadium during the Inversion Fest.

This new festival arrives with big names on Friday 17 and Saturday 18 June in Lyon. The first day attacks very hard with the presence of real headliners.

The world famous Belgian singer Stromae will be on stage. After six years of absence, the interpreter of “Formidable” made his comeback in October 2021 with the single “Santé”. In March 2022, Stromae released a new album “Multitude”. A week later, it is already certified gold.

PNL back in Lyon after their canceled concert

Two other icons of French-speaking music are expected on the same day. The PNL rapper duo will take the stage at the Stade Gerland. The two brothers Tarik (Ademo) and Nabil (NOS) Andrieu, from Corbeil-Essonnes, will perform in Lyon just a few weeks after their last-minute canceled concert at the Halle Tony Garnier.

Added are Oboy, who was a hit in 2021 with “TDB”, the English rapper Pa Salieu, his very promising compatriot Pip Millett, and MIA, known for his featurings with Nicki Minaj on the title “Give Me All Your Luvin'” Madonna, Kendrick Lamar on NERD’s “Kites”, or more recently with Young Thug on Travis Scott’s hit “Franchise”.

Sasso and L’Allemand: the two Lyon rappers in the game

Especially the two most famous rappers of the Lyon scene will be there: Sasso and L’Alllemand. The first city has already released two titles certified gold single “J’picole” and “Elle wants”, the second regularly collaborates with French rap stars such as JUL, Rim’K, Dika, The S.

The second day promises to be just as explosive with four very high-flying headliners. The Black Eyed Peas will land on the stage at the Stade Gerland on Saturday. The trio of Californians with 35 million albums sold are setting off on a world tour in 2022. One of the biggest music groups in the world will perform their greatest hits such as “Let’s Get It Started”, “I Gotta Feeling”…

Videos: currently on Actu

Orelsan, Laylow and SCH on Saturday

Four music victories in 2018, a fourth and final album “Civilization” which went gold before its release in November 2021… Orelsan returns to Lyon after his concert at the Halle Tony Garnier.

He will be followed by Laylow, the rising star of French rap. The Toulousain struck a blow with the release of his album in July 2021 “The Strange Story of Mr Anderson”, certified gold in three weeks.

A Marseillais in Lyon? And not just any… SCH will be on stage with the sounds of his album “JVLIVS II”, released in March 2021. A real success with 60,000 sales in the first week alone and a gold record quickly in his pocket.

Tickets from 55 euros

Added are British rapper Central Cee, Nigerian singer-songwriter and record producer Ckay, rapper Sampa The Great and James BKS, the artist who has produced for heavyweights such as Snoop Dogg, Akon, Puff Daddy or even Ja Rule.

All the cheapest seats, at 35 euros, have been sold out, but there are still tickets available for categories 1, 2, gold, lawn and gold lawn. Tickets range from 55 to 89 euros the day of the festival. Want to not miss anything? The 2-day pass is sold from 90 euros in 2nd category.

Was this article helpful to you? Note that you can follow Actu Lyon in the My Actu space. In one click, after registration, you will find all the news of your favorite cities and brands.