Organic covid, the Flc Cgil raises the alarm: “Funds are not enough for all contracts. But the government increases military spending”

Harsh attack by the Flc CGIL union on the Government: in a press release, the organization led by Francesco Sinopoli highlights how the executive has allocated funds for military expenses while instead it is struggling to renew the contracts of the covid staff.

“We learn that the funds recently made available for the extension of the covid replacement contracts until the end of the lessons are not sufficient to confirm all the contracts stipulated by the schools“, Explains the Flc CGIL.

“If this were the case, schools would find themselves in the unfortunate condition of having to choose between a contract to be terminated and a contract to be extended. And the credibility of this Ministry, which in every location had ensured us full coverage for all existing contracts, would be further undermined.“, Continues the union that emphasizes the issue of increasing military spending:”We find it absurd that in a country, in the last places for spending on education in the OECD area, 13 billion are invested in the purchase of weapons and the resources are not found for a staff essential for the functioning of schools and for the peaceful conclusion of a school year still marked by the health emergency“.

Consequently, the Flc Cgil expects “an immediate intervention by the Minister to avoid this further damage to the staff and functioning of the schools and to invest all the necessary resources for the extension of all contracts until June“.

We recall that the Government has allocated 170 million euros in the Ukraine Decree to cover the Covid teaching and Ata contracts until the end of the lessons and, in any case, no later than June 15. There are approximately 55,000 contracts in place. 2/3 of them are Ata staff, the rest are teachers.

Covid contracts, we recall, are contracts stipulated by school managers to obtain temporary assignments aimed at “recovering learning” for teachers; while for ATA staff these are additional posts to address the epidemiological context.

With note 373 of 24 March 2022, the Ministry of Education then provided indications for the USR regarding the extension of contracts.

The note highlights: