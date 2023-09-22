Organic food boom: Actors and singers invest in this growing sector

Uppers Editorial 09/22/2023 11:51 am

Leonardo DiCaprio is one of the famous people who has invested in organic foodChampagne Telmont

Food has gained special importance in people’s lives. He always had it, but every time You pay more attention to what you eat and where your food comes from, Not to mention the long list of diets that exist today that are adapted to each individual’s circumstances. However, what is called Organic food, where product quality and sustainability are essential, because these are food items free from chemical substances. A The industry that has been watched by more than one celebrity,

It is estimated that organic food has become more than a lucrative business Income of about 135,000 million per year With clear prospects for these benefits to continue increasing in the years to come. It is not surprising that many celebrities have decided to invest in the juicy organic food business.

Leonardo Dicaprio

is one of them Leonardo Dicaprio, The actor is known for his fight against climate change or his business side. One of the companies it has invested in is Hippies of the organic food sector, which produces Chickpea and pea based snacks, But not only that, it has also done the same in other similar companies, such as hamburger chains or so-called eco-friendly champagne.

Ashton Kutcher

Other actors who have focused on organic food, for example, Jared Leto or Ashton Kutcher. The latter invested in GrubMarket, the company in charge Transform the US food supply chain Which was worth Rs 1.2 billion in 2021.

Bill Gates

even very Bill Gates has launched itself into the sector, as it is investing Organic food and vegetarian foodSuch as Beyond Meat, a plant-based meat brand, among other companies in the sector in which it has decided to invest.

Beyoncé

for its part, Beyoncé Beyond the stage he has his own business, we all know this, but what you might not know is that he is one of the famous people who has decided to invest in organic food, in his case in a brand that produces Is Cold Pressed Watermelon Water. “This is the future of clean and natural hydration. “More than an investment in a brand, this is an investment in women leaders, in fitness, in American farmers, and in the health of people and our planet,” she explained when she announced she had invested in WTRMLN.

Charles III

If we look a little deeper, the monarchy also has its eye on organic food. 1992 to present king Charles III of England Established His organic food company, Duchy Originals, To be able to market the products obtained from his farm, which achieved profits of £3.6 million before taxes in 2021.