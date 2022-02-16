Organic law: biodynamic agriculture emerges from the text of the law after the approval of two amendments

L’biodynamic agriculture leaves the bill on the protection, development and competitiveness of the agricultural production, agri-food and aquaculture with organic method. The Assembly of Montecitorio almost unanimously approved two identical amendments of Riccardo Magi (+ Eu) and the commission that eliminate from the text the equation of biodynamic agriculture with organic farming. Against this protection had been opposed, among others, the Nobel George Parisi and the senator for life Elena Cattaneo. The protection of biodynamic agriculture had entered the text, in article 1, during the examination in the Senate, triggering various criticisms from the scientific community, which appealed to the elimination of this particular norm. “I am in favor of organic farming, but Biodynamics is something else”, Parisi said on the eve of the discussion of the provision in the Chamber. “Inserting it into the law that regulates the sector has two negative meanings. The first is cultural, the other economic “. Recognizing it, in fact, “Parliament affirms the validity of the methods envisaged by Steiner such as the use of manure matured in cow horns, or of yarrow flowers buried for months in the bladder of male deer “. Parisi also noted that the ‘Biodynamic ‘“Is owned by a multinational for-profit company, the Demeter Int.which with legislative recognition acquires a significant competitive advantage over the many farmers who with seriousness, honesty and sacrifice strive to comply with the regulations of organic agriculture “.