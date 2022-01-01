Organic olive oil, two gold medals for the Alghero Olearia Academy

Double gold medal for the Accademia Olearia di Alghero at the Biol International Prize, the award for the best organic extra virgin olive oil in the world.

The competition, born in 1996 in Puglia, is the most important international event in the oil sector for the number of participants, countries, experts and consumers involved.

The organic line of the company founded by Giuseppe Fois, who died a few months ago, and carried on by his sons Alessandro and Antonello, was rewarded with the Extra Gold medal for the Bio Dop Sardegna Fruttato Verde oils and the Biologico Accademia Olearia Riserva.

Accademia Olearia received two Extragold gold medals – the highest recognition – with two different products: Bio Dop Sardegna Fruttato Verde oil and Accademia Olearia Riserva organic oil, two excellences of regional organic production.

“Receiving these two further awards is a source of great pride for the entire Accademia Olearia team”, commented the Fois brothers.

“We are particularly happy that the commitment to quality in organic cultivation is appreciated at the highest levels. We believe in organic as a production method in line with our principles, based on respect for nature without intensive exploitation, we work to respect all olive trees that we cultivate, adapting to their rhythms and enhancing their production, also with the criteria and attention that organic production requires “, they concluded.

(Unioneonline / F)

