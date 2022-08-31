Organizations that fraudulently obtained visas are dismantled – Crimes – Justice

In several proceedings articulated between the Prosecutor’s Office, the Police and US authorities, five people were captured and prosecuted who would be part of two organizations dedicated to obtaining, through deception,tourist visas North Americans.

According to the investigations, these people apparently received between 300,000 and 600,000 pesos for managing permits for migrants, using false information.

In Barranquilla (Atlántico), several searches and raids led to the capture of four people who would make up the structure known as The wall; as well as the arrest of a woman who allegedly used a travel agency to attract people interested in achieving the “American dream”.

In the first case, they were arrested Gustavo de Jesus Jimenez Alfaro and his son Jean Pierre Jiménez Fernández, who would be the leaders of La Muralla, which processed visas to the United States.

Also detained were Janeth Isabel González Figueroa and Yosmeolis Isabel Martínez Pérez, who apparently obtained Bank statementscivil registries, Chamber of Commerce certificates, university degrees and fake employment vouchers for visa applicants to present themselves to the consular authorities with profiles that did meet the requirements to obtain permits to enter North America.

These two, in addition, would be in charge of contacting citizens interested in processing the international visa.

The file indicates that using these fraudulent methods, this network would have obtained at least 4,500 visas, for which it would have received around 395 million pesos.

For these facts, a prosecutor from the Specialized Directorate against Criminal Organizations charged the defendants with the crimes of concert to commit crime and migrant smuggling, charges that were not accepted by the defendants, who in any case were covered with deprivation of liberty security measures.

Management through a tourism agency

One of those captured in the operation.

Likewise, the investigation allowed to capture Nubia Esther Prado Pisciottiwho would be linked to, at least, 2,600 events of fraudulent obtaining for migratory permits to USA.

The defendant, apparently, used a travel agency to contact citizens interested in achieving the so-called ‘American dream’.

For these procedures, based on false information. allegedly charged 330,000 pesos.

The Prosecutor charged him with the crimes of migrant smuggling Y material falsehood in public document.

By determination of the judge of the case, the woman must comply with the custodial measure.

