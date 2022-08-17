Organized crime violence affects football again

Violence in soccer. On August 20, 2011, a shooting in the middle of the match between Santos and Morelia forced everyone to take refuge where they could inside the Corona Stadium in Torreón, Coahuila. Photo: STR/AFP via Getty Images

have just passed 11 years since a match of first division soccer in Mexico it was interrupted by the violence of organized crime, an episode that was thought to be over and that has once again made people doubt whether or not to go to a stadium.

Due to the fires and attacks on the civilian population by gunmen in Ciudad Juárez, the game between the Braves of Juarez and the Tuzos of Pachuca was suspended until further notice.

This was not the case with Tijuana vs Puebla, whose meeting took place in the midst of a coordinated attack in five cities in Baja California: Tijuana, Tecate, Ensenada, Rosarito and Mexicali; in a day where several vehicles were incinerated to block roads. One of them, in fact, was lit outside the Caliente Stadium, while the match that ended in a 3-3 draw was in progress.

The last time Liga MX experienced something like this was in August 2011at the Corona Stadium in Torreón, Coahuila, while Santos Laguna and Monarcas Morelia faced each other.

The images and videos of that unfortunate experience went around the world due to their unusual and terrifying nature, with people trying to take cover behind seats, families lying on the floor or running into an empty court at the sound of gunshots. The players, coaching staff and referees had done the same and ran to seek refuge in the locker room.

Later it was learned that the sound of the bullets came from outside the building, due to a confrontation between police and a criminal gang. The game could not go past the 40th minute and of course it was not resumed.

Collateral victims in a country with active cartels

Violent events related to organized crime in Mexico have been constant since the government of Felipe Calderón declared war on drug cartels in 2007, but they have rarely hit soccer directly.

In 2010, the America striker Salvador Cabins was attacked in a famous bar in Mexico City. The player was shot in the head that did not kill him, but he did end his sports career.

The investigations revealed that the material author had been a man named José Jorge Balderas Garza, known as ‘JJ’, linked to Édgar Valdéz Villarreal, alias ‘La Barbie’, one of the leaders of the now-defunct Beltrán Leyva cartel.

Photo: Mario Castillo/Jam Media/LatinContent via Getty Images

The reason for the attack has varied over time, starting with a soccer discussion between those involved, according to the first inquiries, to the alleged romantic claim of the Paraguayan player towards an actress who would have had a relationship with ‘La Barbie’, according to the book. Emma and the other narco ladiesby the journalist Anabel Hernández.

However, in 2014 one of the most tragic episodes took place, that of the Chilpancingo Hornets, a team from the third division that, after a game against their peers from Iguala, had the misfortune to travel back on a bus, just on the same night that the drug trafficker was looking to execute and disappear 43 students from the Normal Isidro Burgos de Ayotzinapa, Guerrero.

Players of "Los Avispones" at David's funeral. | Photo: Pedro PARDO/AFP via Getty Images

The team vehicle was confused and attacked with firearms, causing the death of one of the players, David José Evangelista, the ‘Zurdito’. The driver of the unit and a woman who was passing in a taxi at the time also died.

In August 2021, a shooting in an amateur soccer game in Guanajuato killed three people. In the town of Santa Ana del Conde, the ‘Mi Barrio’ tournament was taking place when an armed commando arrived at one of the entrances to the field and shot at some spectators.

