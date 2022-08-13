Organized crime? Who are the new characters?

The third season of the police series is close to reaching the screen. Get the details below.

Law & Order: Organized Crime is close to returning to the screen with its third season and the production continues to provide details about the new characters that will come to the NBC plot.

The first big announcement came a few weeks ago when it was revealed that the star of Arrow, Rick Gonzalez, will play a new detective.

The actor joins fiction with Brent Antonellowho recently participated in dynasty from The CW, where they will play NYPD detectives assigned to the Organized Crime unit, where they will work alongside Elliot Stabler, played by series star Christopher Meloni.

But that’s not all, as two new characters are also coming to the new season. camilla belle, known for her role in When a Stranger Calls, The Ballad of Jack and Rose Y Gus Halper who has participated in productions such as Fear the Walking Dead and Love Lifejoins the series as the New York power couple, Pearl Serrano and Teddy Silas.

organized crime is the new series of the Law and Order universe where the return of elliot stabler following his tumultuous departure from SVU in the season 12 finale over contract conflicts. The new series showed the reunion of the detective with his companion of decades Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay).

In the new production, the detective returns to the New York Police Department after his wife was murdered. Stabler joins the Organized Crime Control working group to seek justice for what happened.

When does the third season of The Law and the Order : Organized crime?

The series returns for its third season next Thursday, September 22 on NBC, with a triple crossover between Law and Order and Special Victims Unit.