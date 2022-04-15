Organized in Colón Health Fair – Plaza de Armas

The State Health Secretariat held the Health Fair in the Galeras delegation of the municipality of Colón. The event was organized by state and municipal authorities and those who carried out activities focused on disease prevention.

From the main garden of Galleries, the Fair included the organization of activities by the Health Promotion Department of Sanitary Jurisdiction number 2, in coordination with personnel from the State Red Cross, municipal DIF and the Municipal Women’s Institute of Colon. The dynamics in terms of oral health were the delivery of toothbrushes for children and adults, prevention and correct brushing; while, in Health Promotion, workshops were given on sugar consumption, nutrition, physical activity, consumption of plain water, hand washing and educational material on food; in addition to Vaccination to complete schemes, among other actions.

In addition to the above, the attendees were advised on issues of maternal health, protection against health risks, chronic non-communicable diseases, reproductive health, prevention of addictions and violence, among others.

The Health Fair was attended by the director of Sanitary Jurisdiction 2, Adriana Urquiza Cabello; the municipal president of Colón, Manuel Montes Hernández; the president of the Board of Trustees of the DIF Municipal System, Ana Cecilia Rodríguez Irigoyen; the head of the Galeras Health Center, María Isabel González Santiago; the Health Coordinator, Ivonne Arredondo Ramírez; the health promoter, Janette Miranda, among other personalities.

