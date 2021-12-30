Oriana Fallaci and her sister Paola / Legal battle over the writer’s will

Oriana Fallaci, the relationship with her sister Paola

The journalist Oriana Fallaci, who passed away on 15 September 2006, was the eldest daughter of Edoardo Fallaci and Tosca Cantini. There were four sisters in the family: Oriana, Neera, Paola and Elisabetta, daughter adopted by the Fallaci family. Paola Fallaci, born in 1938 and disappeared on 6 December 2021, she was also a journalist and had collaborated in “Weather” And “Today“:”I would have liked to have done Agraria, but in the family they turned up their noses. One day Oriana convinced me to try photography. She said that I would earn well, that I could follow her on her travels. I bought a Leica M3, I accompanied her to interview Giovanna from Bulgaria and, since the shots of the official photographer were bad, they published my”, He told in an interview as reported by the Country. A love-hate relationship between Paola and Oriana, which resulted in one legal battle over the author’s will from “Insciallah“. Oriana Fallaci, in fact, had named as her own the only heir is his nephew Edoardo Perazzi, Paola’s eldest son.

Federico Fashion Style, his partner Letizia: “He saved my life” / The revelation

The legal battle of Paola Fallaci

In 2007 Paola Fallaci opposed the posthumous publication of Oriana’s unfinished novel, “A hat full of cherries “, story of the Fallaci family between 1773 and 1889, decided instead by his son Edoardo. In 2008 Paola claimed that her famous sister had died “with euthanasia“, Arousing controversy and denials. In 2011 Paola and her son Antonio filed a complaint with the Florence Public Prosecutor challenging Oriana’s will, in which Edoardo was named sole heir, claiming that there would be a false signature at the bottom. In 2015, the judge of the Court of Florence, Angelo Antonio Pezzuti, ordered the filing of the investigation “because the fact does not exist“. “The unanimous opinion of the graphological experts was of ‘certain attributability’ of the will to the hand of Oriana Fallaci. At the same time, the consulted specialists excluded that from the examination of the medical documentation, any cognitive or neurological deficit of the writer, who remained lucid and conscious until the last hours of life, could be inferred.”, The lawyers of Edoardo Perazzi.

READ ALSO:

LIFE OF PI / Suraj Sharma and the tiger reproduced by special effects (by Oscar)! FORREST GUMP / Paramount threatened to cut the funds, so Tom Hanks …

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED