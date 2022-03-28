Oribe Peralta comes out in defense of Tata Martino and gets ‘hooked’

Midtime Editorial

Mexico beat Hondurasbut the victory was given only with an own goal, so that criticism against him immediately began on social networks Gerardo Martino.

The Mexican fans no longer want the Argentine helmsman, but he remains on the bench, and even more so now that he is close to achieving the pass to World Cup in Qatar 2022.

However, the criticism does not stop and Oribe Peralta became a defender of daddy on Twitter, by throwing a hint at all those who speak ill of Martino.

“If all Twitter coaches are better than the one on duty, why don’t we run for Mexico?” he wrote.

Of course, the fans replied, they are set to take Martino’s place, but they point out that the FMF I would never give that chance.

There were also insults for Oribe and he “complained” that they did not let him give his opinion on the matter, so he said that what they said made him laugh and he better went to sleep.

If all Twitter coaches are better than the one on duty, why don’t we run to lead ????????? ???????? – Oribe Peralta (@OribePeralta) March 27, 2022

I mean everyone can say what they think, but I can’t? – Oribe Peralta (@OribePeralta) March 28, 2022

Thanks for making me laugh with your responses! I love – Oribe Peralta (@OribePeralta) March 28, 2022

